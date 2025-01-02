(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DXC Company (NYSE:DXC) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against DXC on August 2, 2024 with a Class Period from May 26, 2021, to May 16, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of DXC have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, the Company misrepresented its ongoing "transformation journey" and the Company's ability to integrate previously acquired companies and business systems. The complaint continues to allege that while touting its ongoing success in implementing that integration, DXC repeatedly stressed its commitment to reducing the Company's restructuring and transaction, separation, and integration ("TSI") costs in order to increase its free cashflow and "unleash [its] true earnings power." The complaint alleges that in truth, Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company was only able to reduce its restructuring and TSI costs by limiting its integration efforts. As a result of Defendants' alleged misrepresentations, shares of DXC common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period. DXC also announced it would need to spend an additional $250 million to achieve the restructuring and integration process it claimed to have been successfully implementing during the Class Period. These disclosures caused the price of DXC common stock to decline nearly 17%, from $19.88 per share to $16.52 per share.

