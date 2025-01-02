SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Transocean Ltd. - RIG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Transocean Ltd.

("Transocean" or the "Company")

(NYSE: RIG ).

Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, ext.

7980.

The investigation concerns whether Transocean and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



[Click here for information about joining the class action]



On September 3, 2024, Transocean announced that "as part of the Company's effort to dispose of non-strategic assets" it had agreed to sell two of its idle rigs, the Development Driller III and the Discoverer Inspiration, as well as associated assets for an aggregate $342 million. The Company further announced that the sales would result in an estimated third-quarter non-cash charge of up to $645 million associated with the impairment of said assets. Otherwise stated, the Company's expected proceeds from the sale of the Development Driller III and the Discoverer Inspiration was only approximately half the impairment the Company was required to take for the sale.



On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.42 per share, or 8.86%, to close at $4.32 per share on September 3, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED