Tilray Brands Moves Earnings Date To January 10, 2025, In Observance Of The National Day Of Mourning

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Due to the closure of the Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. stock markets on January 9, in honor of the late former President Jimmy Carter, Tilray has moved its announcement to January 10

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, (“Tilray” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that the Company will now release its results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2024, before the financial opens on January 10, 2025. The Company originally scheduled the release of its second quarter financial results before market open on January 9, 2025. This change reflects the observance of the National Day of Mourning in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Tilray's website at .

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

