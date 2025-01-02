(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Theme: Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Kingian Nonviolence

Atlanta, GA., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, announces a schedule of programs and events in celebration of the 2025 King Holiday Observance . Beginning Tuesday , January 7th, 2025, and continuing through Monday, January 20, 2025 . This year's schedule includes a King Holiday Observance Kick-off Reception and Book Signing, Nonviolence365® Training, Beloved Community Global Summit and Youth Summit, Beloved Community Teach-In, Beloved Community Youth Book Reading, MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards (formerly The Salute to Greatness Awards), King Day Community Service Projects, Beloved Community Empowerment Fair, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service. The observance commemorates what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 96th birthday.

"As we commemorate King Holiday, let us recommit to the mission of protecting freedom, justice, and democracy for all. In the spirit of Kingian Nonviolence, we must continue to push for a world where every individual can live with dignity and respect. We must stand together against injustice, protect the rights of the marginalized, and strive to create a community at peace with itself. Let us honor the legacy of my father, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by embracing nonviolence as a way of life and working tirelessly to build a brighter future for all humanity." said Dr. Bernice A. King.

King Holiday Observance Events



The Kick-Off Reception and Book Signing is the opening event for the 2025 King Holiday Observance and the public's invitation to join us in celebrating and commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's life and work. The reception will be held on January 8th from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM EST at the MLK , Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center , 110 Hilliard St. SE, Atlanta, GA. 30312. The Kick-Off Reception will include a book-signing featuring Dr. Angela Farris Watkins . She will be signing her book, ' Love Will See You Through' and ' My Uncle Martin's Words for America' .

“The Courageous Path: Mission Possible with Nonviolence365” on January 13th 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM EST . This virtual interactive lunch and learn will highlight the enduring relevance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s principles in today's world. The workshop will provide an exploration of nonviolent strategies, demonstrating their effectiveness in addressing contemporary social and political challenges. Through compelling real-world applications, attendees will learn how to utilize the power of Nonviolence365® to foster inclusive communities, advocate for justice, and uphold democratic values.

Beloved Community Teach-In K-12 on Friday, January 13th The King Center invites educational institutions and organizations around the globe to educate students about Dr. and Mrs. King's legacy and champion their unfinished work of creating the Beloved Community. The Teach-In will reinforce the knowledge, skills, and dispositions students need to be positive contributors to the creation of the Beloved Community and to succeed in college, careers, and civic life. We encourage teachers to utilize The King Center's lesson plans on Friday, January 13th. Downloadable lesson plans and other resources for facilitating Teach-In discussions are available at thekingcenter.org .

Beloved Community Youth Book Reading on Tuesday, January 14th from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM EST and 12:00PM-1:00PM EST . The reading will feature the book,“ It Starts with Me!”, written and illustrated by co-authors, Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Kimberly P. Johnson. This special event is designed to captivate young minds and foster a love for reading through a fun and interactive experience. Our talented authors will bring the book to life with animated reading, captivating voices, and expressive storytelling techniques that will mesmerize young audiences. After the reading, children will have the opportunity to ask the authors questions. Educators are able to fill out a form to download the“It Starts with Me” Curriculum that teaches children self-awareness, self-reflection, and empathy towards others. To download curriculum, visit .

The Beloved Community Global Summit will be a hybrid event held on Wednesday, January 15th from 10:00AM – 4:00 PM EST at Microsoft Atlanta. The Summit explores the transformative intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) with freedom, justice, and democracy, guided by the ethos of Nonviolence365. This event is an opportunity to engage with leading thought leaders, experts, and advocates as they explore innovative ways to leverage AI in safeguarding and advancing these essential values in our society. Join the King Center and be a part of a pivotal conversation shaping the future of AI and human rights.

The Beloved Community Youth Global Summit will be a hybrid event held on Wednesday, January 16th from 10:00 AM- 2:00PM EST . The Youth Summit is designed to inspire, educate, and empower young people to understand and engage with artificial intelligence. Through a variety of interactive sessions, hands-on activities, and inspirational talks, participants will gain a deeper understanding of AI and its far-reaching impact on the world. This event is not just an educational opportunity but a call to action for youth to engage with AI in ways that promote ethical considerations and societal advancement. The summit will be available via Livestream on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. For session information, visit . The MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards (formerly The Salute to Greatness Awards Gala) is one of the marquee events of The King Center's week-long holiday experience. This ticketed event will be held at the Omni Atlanta Centennial Park on Saturday, January 11th at 6:00 PM and will also stream on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and on Saturday, January 18th, at 7:00 PM. The Beloved Community Awards honor national and international individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, unwavering commitment to social justice, and a dedication to fostering the Beloved Community. This event is a unique opportunity to celebrate those who are making a significant impact in the world and to be inspired by their remarkable contributions. The Beloved Community Awards not only celebrates excellence but also reinforces the values of equality, peace, and justice. This year's event is hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. This year's honorees include:

Beloved Community Civic Leadership Award – Black Voters Matter - Accepted by LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, Co-Founders. This award will be presented by Michael Tubbs, Founder/ Executive Director of EPIC and Executive Chairman of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

Beloved Community Technological Innovation Award – PSYONIC - Accepted by Aadeel Akhtar, Founder and CEO.

Beloved Community Christine King Farris Legacy of Service in Education Award – Morris Brown -Accepted by Dr. Kevin E. James, President. This award will be presented by Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, Author, Civic Intellectual, and Professor at Spelman College.

Beloved Community Yolanda D. King Higher Ground Award – Jenifer Lewis -Actress, Singer, Author, Activist. This award will be presented by Kyla Pratt, award-winning actress, writer and producer.

Beloved Community Youth Influencer Award (Individual) – Heman Bekele - Student Scientist. This award will be presented by Iain Armitage, Actor.

Beloved Community Youth Influencer Award (Corporation) – Latino American Association – Accepted by Santiago Marquez, Chief Executive Officer.

Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award – Serenbe - Accepted by Steve Nygren-Founder and Managing Partner.

Beloved Community Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation Award – Nadia Murad - President & Chairwoman of Nadia's Initiative and Nobel Peace Laureate. This award will be presented by Minyon Moore.

Beloved Community Corporate Social Impact Award – MARS, Inc.- Accepted by Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America & Global Ice Cream. This award will be presented by Morgan Shaw Parker, President and Chief Operating Officer of WNBA Atlanta Dream.

Beloved Community Social Justice Award – AIDS Healthcare Foundation - Accepted by Michael Weinstein, President and Co-Founder.

Beloved Community Salute to Greatness Humanitarian Award- Laura Arnold- Founder and Co-Chair of Arnold Ventures.

There will be special musical performances by Eric Benet , Jennifer Holliday , and MaKenzie Thomas. For ticket information visit

The 2025 Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service will be in-person at Ebenezer Baptist Church and will broadcast live on FOX 5 Atlanta. It will also stream live on Facebook, YouTube, and , on Monday, January 20th from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM EST. The 56th Annual Commemorative Service is the hallmark of the King Holiday Observance . Reverend Natosha Reid Rice and Pastor Reginald W. Sharpe, Jr. will preside over the service. Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King , The King Center CEO, will give the Call to Commemoration. This year's Keynote Speaker is Rev. Dr. Willam J. Barber . The service will feature special musical performances by Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Mark Gutierrez, The McClain Sisters, Natalie Grant, and Tye Tribbett.

The Beloved Community Empowerment Fair will be in-person on January 20th in The King Center's Yolanda D. King Theatre from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM EST. It is a free, interactive event, providing career development, financial literacy, and health and wellness resources. For more information, visit .

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday March and Rally is also Monday, January 20th Participants will assemble at 1:30 PM EST on the corner of Baker & Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta, GA. The march begins at 1:45 PM EST and ends on Auburn Avenue in front of The King Center, where there will be a rally. For more information visit the March Committee's website, .

"I am deeply grateful to all of our incredible sponsors, partners, staff, and volunteers who have joined us in making the 2025 King Holiday Observance Week a resounding success. Your tireless efforts, selfless dedication, and generous support have enabled us to honor my father's legacy in a meaningful and impactful way, inspiring a new generation of leaders to carry forward his dream of justice, equality, and peace for all." said CEO, Dr. Bernice A. King.

For the full schedule of events during the King Holiday Observance, event details, registration, and sponsorships visit .



Our Partners

Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, Ebenezer Baptist Church, AmeriCorps, Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, State of Georgia Martin Luther King, Jr. Advisory Council, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Hands on Atlanta, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, Actively Black, Atlanta Dream and the Martin Luther King, Jr. March Committee.

Beloved Summit Partners: Techsgiving Inc, Microsoft, City of Atlanta - Department of Technology and Innovation, Cam Kirk Foundation.

Our Sponsors

Delta Air Lines, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Kia, Mars, Inc., Ford Philanthropy, Papa John's International, Chick-Fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, FedEx, Mack II, Orange Barrel Media/ IKE Smart City, JPMorganChase, Allstate, Cox Enterprises, KeyBank, NFL, Panera Bread, Page, Southwire, Wells Fargo & Company and Target Corporation.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

