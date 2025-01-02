QCR Holdings, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, (NASDAQ: QCRH) (“QCRH” or the“Company”) announced today that its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 results will be released after the closes on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The Company will host a call and webcast the next day, Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join.

Teleconference:

Dial-in information for the call is 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be archived and available for replay through January 30, 2025. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 8346661.

Webcast:

A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company's News and Events page at . An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About QCR Holdings, Inc.

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank in 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $9.1 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.0 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple

President

Chief Financial Officer

(309) 743-7745

...