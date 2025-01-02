Brazil’S December PMI Dips To 50.4: A Wake-Up Call For 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector hit a speed bump in December 2024, matching the year's lowest point. The Purchasing Managers' (PMI) dropped to 50.4 from 52.3 in November, signaling a significant slowdown in industrial growth.



New orders and production expanded at their weakest rates in four months. Reduced household purchasing power hampered sales in some factories. International demand also faltered, with orders declining for the second straight month.



Currency woes exacerbated the situation. The Brazilian real's weakness against the dollar increased costs for companies, leading to higher selling prices. This pushed the inflation rate to a three-month peak in December.



Employment trends mirrored the sector's struggles. Companies scaled back hiring, with job creation at its slowest pace since August 2023. Despite these challenges, 63% of surveyed manufacturers remained optimistic about 2025.







The central ban 's interest rate hike to 12.25% in December aimed to combat inflation but could potentially hinder economic growth. This move reflects the delicate balance between controlling prices and fostering expansion.



As Brazil enters 2025, economists have revised growth forecasts downward from 3.5% to 2%. This adjustment underscores the complex challenges facing the country's economy, including inflation concerns and fiscal pressures.



The industria sector's performance serves as a crucial barometer for Brazil's economic health. Its ability to navigate these headwinds will play a key role in shaping the country's economic trajectory in the coming year.

MENAFN02012025007421016031ID1109050562