Are Schools Closed In Delhi-NCR On Jan 3? IMD Issues Yellow Alert Warning As Fog Blankets North India

As cold wave grips Delhi-NCR, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow warning for cold weather conditions over the next two days. The weather department said Delhi residents will most likely wake up to smog and moderate fog conditions on January 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, smog and shallow fog is likely in the evening and night, besides partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover anywhere between 17 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius on the two days. IMD in its press release dated January 2 stated,“There has been slight rise in minimum temperature and fall in maximum temperature upto 03°C over Delhi/NCR during past 24hr.”

Safdarjung station recorded maximum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 pm while minimum temperature stood at 7.6 degrees Celsius. Light isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over the plains of Northwest India from January 4 till 6, IMD said.

Cold wave in Delhi-NCR

Delhi schools closed for winter vacations

Directorate of Education (DoE) reportedly announced that winter vacations commenced on January 1 and will end on January 15. Thus, schools across the national capital will remain closed for Classes 1 to 6 for a total of 15 days. The schools in Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are also closed until January 14, while some will re-open from January 16 onwards.

Amid extreme cold conditions Delhi government's night shelters are providing three-course meals to homeless individuals, an official informed PTI. To meet dietary needs of the homeless, three-course meals, protein rich soy-based foods, rajma, chole and a variety of lentils, have been added.

Over 4,400 homeless individuals were rescued and relocated to shelter homes and pagoda tents between November 15 and December 31, according to official data. These shelter homes are equipped with the necessary amenities, including mattresses, blankets, toilet facilities, and health checkup services.

DUSIB housing 7,092 people, currently operates 197 shelters across the city. Rescue teams to locate homeless individuals by using GPS location tracking.