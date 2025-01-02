Tehran's Anti-Azerbaijani Rhetoric Undermines Diplomatic Intentions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Isa Nuraliyev | AzerNEWS
Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have been normalized for some time
now, following the tensions that arose following the terrorist
attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran in January 2023.
Although Iran has always stated its intention to develop relations
with Azerbaijan at a high level, for some inadequate reasons, this
idea has not been reflected in the behaviour of official
Tehran.
For example, Iran, which for some time introduced itself with
anti-Azerbaijani statements in the Iranian Parliament, biased
statements under the guise of support for Armenia, or provocative
propaganda, has now begun to expand in a form of a shbby political
drama. But behind all these political manoeuvres lies nothing but
threats and provocations. As the saying goes, barking dog, seldom
bite.
Recall that once the spiritual leader of Iran, Ayatollah
Khamenei, attracted attention with a post on his X social page:
"The Zangazur road means the Turkish road."
Iran was also expressing its fear by this expression. Tehran,
which has long considered Armenia's southern border its "red line",
is for some reason not at all worried about the increasing Western
military presence in Armenia.
Today, the collapse of a regime in Damascus (Syria) has put
Tehran in a psychologically awkward position. The
Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood, which has now become a threat in
its eyes, trembles Iranian political circles in every strategic
step.
The insulting remarks made against Azerbaijan and President
Ilham Aliyev on December 29, 2024, at an event in Ardabil with the
participation of the representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran,
Imam of the Juma of this city, Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Ameli, was
another blow to Iran's diplomatic stance and its true intention to
strengthen neighbourly relations with Azerbaijan.
Last day, Charge d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in
Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Agayi Maryan's summoning to the Azerbaijani
MFA was a sign of the gradual erosion of Tehran's trust in
Baku.
However, Tehran should respect Azerbaijan's right to establish
relations with any state as well as cease to interpret Turkiye and
Azerbaijan's foreign policy as a threat to itself. The visit of the
Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to Syria a few days
ago is an expression of the intention to further strengthen
relations with the new government. It should be noted that during
the time of the former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who was
overthrown in December 2024, Azerbaijan also put forward its
interests in developing economic and political relations with
Syria. However, the fact that the former leadership was more on the
side of Armenia during the former Garabagh conflict cast a shadow
over the relations. The neutrality of Syria and Iran in the joint
convention of the UN Security Council against the occupation of
Armenia was a clear manifestation of the insincerity of the former
political structure. In addition, the support of Armenia by the
Assad regime in the country with a similar political line to Iran
and the fake migrants transferred to Karabakh from Syria created an
imbalance in political relations. Even during the Second Garabakh
War, the militant groups sent from Syria to the occupied region
were not only contrary to international law but also an open threat
to Azerbaijan.
Finally, after 12 years, the Azerbaijani diplomatic delegation
visited Syria, which was under the control of the new government.
Meanwhile, the restoration of the Azerbaijani embassy in the
country indicates a more hopeful and confident approach to future
prospects. If official Tehran is truly a partner for peace and
stability in the region, then there is no need for them to worry
about Turkiye and Azerbaijan's political will to develop relations
with the new Syrian authorities.
