Tehran's Anti-Azerbaijani Rhetoric Undermines Diplomatic Intentions

By Isa Nuraliyev

Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have been normalized for some time now, following the tensions that arose following the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran in January 2023. Although Iran has always stated its intention to develop relations with Azerbaijan at a high level, for some inadequate reasons, this idea has not been reflected in the behaviour of official Tehran.

For example, Iran, which for some time introduced itself with anti-Azerbaijani statements in the Iranian Parliament, biased statements under the guise of support for Armenia, or provocative propaganda, has now begun to expand in a form of a shbby political drama. But behind all these political manoeuvres lies nothing but threats and provocations. As the saying goes, barking dog, seldom bite.

Recall that once the spiritual leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, attracted attention with a post on his X social page: "The Zangazur road means the Turkish road."

Iran was also expressing its fear by this expression. Tehran, which has long considered Armenia's southern border its "red line", is for some reason not at all worried about the increasing Western military presence in Armenia.

Today, the collapse of a regime in Damascus (Syria) has put Tehran in a psychologically awkward position. The Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood, which has now become a threat in its eyes, trembles Iranian political circles in every strategic step.

The insulting remarks made against Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on December 29, 2024, at an event in Ardabil with the participation of the representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Imam of the Juma of this city, Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Ameli, was another blow to Iran's diplomatic stance and its true intention to strengthen neighbourly relations with Azerbaijan.

Last day, Charge d'Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Agayi Maryan's summoning to the Azerbaijani MFA was a sign of the gradual erosion of Tehran's trust in Baku.

However, Tehran should respect Azerbaijan's right to establish relations with any state as well as cease to interpret Turkiye and Azerbaijan's foreign policy as a threat to itself. The visit of the Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to Syria a few days ago is an expression of the intention to further strengthen relations with the new government. It should be noted that during the time of the former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who was overthrown in December 2024, Azerbaijan also put forward its interests in developing economic and political relations with Syria. However, the fact that the former leadership was more on the side of Armenia during the former Garabagh conflict cast a shadow over the relations. The neutrality of Syria and Iran in the joint convention of the UN Security Council against the occupation of Armenia was a clear manifestation of the insincerity of the former political structure. In addition, the support of Armenia by the Assad regime in the country with a similar political line to Iran and the fake migrants transferred to Karabakh from Syria created an imbalance in political relations. Even during the Second Garabakh War, the militant groups sent from Syria to the occupied region were not only contrary to international law but also an open threat to Azerbaijan.

Finally, after 12 years, the Azerbaijani diplomatic delegation visited Syria, which was under the control of the new government. Meanwhile, the restoration of the Azerbaijani embassy in the country indicates a more hopeful and confident approach to future prospects. If official Tehran is truly a partner for peace and stability in the region, then there is no need for them to worry about Turkiye and Azerbaijan's political will to develop relations with the new Syrian authorities.