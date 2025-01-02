Zelensky: Last Year's Exports To Africa Up By 15%

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year, exports of Ukrainian goods to Africa increased by 15%, totaling over $41 billion.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address to the nation on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"The year 2025 will also bring a more active engagement with Africa, and each such new partnership means greater opportunities for our and greater opportunities for our economy. I have instructed the of Foreign Affairs to prepare some of our specific agreements with African countries. Over the past year, 2024, we succeeded in boosting Ukrainian exports by 15% – which is an increase of more than $5 billion compared to the level of 2023, and this amounts to more than $41 billion in Ukrainian exports for the year. And in the conditions of full-scale war, it is quite significant," Zelensky said.

He noted that the task for this year is to continue growth. In this context, the President mentioned the visit to Lebanon of Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

“The visit will also lead to increased trade with Lebanon: our agricultural exports alone to that country currently total $400 million, and we are preparing to at least double that amount,” the head of state said.

He also thanked all the units that provide security to export routes, primarily in the Black Sea.“The Defense Forces, military intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, foreign intelligence – absolutely everyone involved – thank you!” the president said.

As reported, on December 31, as part of a Middle East tour, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Lebanon together with the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food ,Vitaly Koval.

Photo: President's Office