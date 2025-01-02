Russia Involves Up To 180,000 Prisoners In War Against Ukraine - Intelligence
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 2024, Russia has deployed between 140,000 and 180,000 prisoners to fight in the war against Ukraine.
That's according to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service , Ukrinform reports.
According to the agency, approximately 300,000-350,000 individuals were held in Russian penal colonies and prisons as of 2024.
"This figure is half the number recorded in 2014. The decrease is directly tied to the Russian-Ukrainian war," the intelligence agency said.
The Russian government earlier adopted a resolution canceling a one-time payment to prisoners who signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense to participate in the war against Ukraine.
