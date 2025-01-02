India, Bangladesh Agree To Mutually Release 185 Fishermen In Their Custody

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Indian on Thursday announced that a total of 185 Indian and Bangladeshi fishermen arrested for illegally crossing the waters of each other would be released on coming Sunday.

In a press statement, the Indian of External Affairs said that 95 Indian fishermen were handed over by Bangladesh authorities to the Bangladesh Coast Guard for handing over to the Indian Coast Guard on January 5 and 90 Bangladesh fishermen will also be released in a mutual release and repatriation operation on the same day.

The exchange of fishermen arrested by India and Bangladesh will be concluded at sea between the respective Coast Guard authorities.

The statement said that several Indian fishermen have been arrested by Bangladesh authorities when they happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and entered Bangladesh waters in recent months. Several Bangladesh fishermen have also been apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances.

New Delhi stated that it attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen and accordingly worked out the release of Indian fishermen from Bangladesh custody.

Both the sides agreed to mutually release and exchange fishermen and their vessels on humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides. (end)

atk









MENAFN02012025000071011013ID1109050338