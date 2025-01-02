Docketai Kicks Off 2025 With Record Growth, New Marquee Customers, Product Innovations And Strategic Expansions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Milestones Solidify the Company's Position as a Leader in AI-Powered Revenue Enablement

DocketAI , the AI Sales Engineer Teammate, today celebrates its notable achievements from 2024. The company experienced growth in its customer roster, welcoming many esteemed clients such as

ZoomInfo, Pathify, Demandbase, NewStore, and more. The company was also named a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool VendorsTM in AI-Led Sales Research and further earned top rankings on the G2 Winter 2025 reports, solidifying its position as a leader in AI-driven revenue enablement.

"Since implementing DocketAI, our revenue team has drastically reduced the time spent on repetitive tasks and technical inquiries, allowing us to close deals faster and accelerate the onboarding process," said James Roth, chief revenue officer at ZoomInfo. "With DocketAI's AI teammate capabilities, our sales engineers can focus more on strategic customer engagements and high-stakes deals, significantly improving our chances of winning. DocketAI has streamlined our processes, enhancing our team's efficiency and effectiveness."

On the product front, DocketAI made great strides in innovation by releasing DocketAI Docs and DocketAI Collections, new product updates designed to optimize how B2B sales teams operate. The company also made several strategic hires, including Bassam Aoun as vice president of artificial intelligence/machine learning, Arun Lal as vice president of marketing, and David Singh as vice president of sales.

"We had an unprecedented year in terms of milestones," says Arjun Pillai, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at DocketAI. "Our customer wins, additions to the leadership team, and pivotal product updates reflect our commitment to revolutionizing revenue operations and driving customer growth. While 2024 was a major success for us and our customers, we're already hard at work planning for the next one to be even better."

Earlier in 2024, Docket AI released DocketAI Collections , which allows revenue teams to host and share winning sales knowledge and DocketAI Docs , which enables sellers to instantly create personalized, buyer-ready sales documentation and collateral.

Additional customer research revealed that DocketAI has contributed to up to 22% higher revenue per seller, up to 12% increase in win rates, up to 10% shorter sales cycles, and up to six hours of time savings every week per seller.

The company was rewarded with high customer praise and reviews, taking key Leader spots on G2 Winter 2025 Reports. This is a sampling of comments from recent customer reviews:



Product Knowledge Support on Demand

- "Instead of asking my product or marketing team technical questions or detailed questions about features, I can ask Docket and get an answer in real time. That helps me improve my win rate and speed up my sales cycle."

Streamline

RFP Responses and Sales Intelligence with DocketAI's Smart Platform

- "Docket AI provides quick, accurate responses to sales inquiries and RFPs. The integrated sales knowledge helps to pull out the relevant data keeping the information and allowing the team to focus on more strategies tasks. It's been an impressive and productive boosting experience with this tool." A must use - Instant AI-Powered Sales Assistant

- "I love that I don't have to jump between tools to get information for any of my deals, and I can ask it a question directly on Slack. Plus, the chrome extension has made answering sales emails, and writing follow-ups super easy for me now. The AI uses data from our entire knowledge base, as well as knowledge from Slack, Google Drive, and other places to provide really accurate answers."

"We're thankful for all the progress we made last year and all the customers who have trusted us to help them reach their revenue goals," says Pillai. "In 2025, we plan to capitalize on the momentum we've built and continue providing leading-edge AI solutions to enable and empower sales teams like no one else."

About DocketAI

Founded by Arjun Pillai, former Chief Data Officer at ZoomInfo, and Anoop Thomas Mathew, former Director of Sales Engineering at FullContact, DocketAI is the world's first AI Sales Engineer Teammate an agentic AI revenue enablement product that helps go-to-market teams increase win rates, shorten sales cycles, grow ACVs and enhance seller efficiency. by acting as an on-demand AI Sales Engineer.

DocketAI answers sales queries instantly, auto-fills complex RFPs, DDQs, and security questionnaires, and creates customized documents for sellers, 95%+ accuracy, sub-2.7% hallucination rates, and responses in under 3 seconds. at 95% accuracy below 2.7% hallucination rate reducing operational overhead by 83%.

The platform uses its proprietary Sales Knowledge LakeTM to ingest structured and unstructured data from various sources, continually learn from top performers to amplify their best practices across the revenue team, and deliver buyer-ready sales knowledge.

