Fitness App Market , 31% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Gender (Female and Male), Application (Lifestyle monitoring, monitoring, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies Covered Adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., ASICS Corp., Azumio Inc., BetterMe Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Fiit Ltd., Fitness Connection, Fooducate Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Jefit Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Nike Inc., PEAR Sports LLC, Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, WellDoc Inc., and YAZIO GmbH

Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

31%. To the growth of the global market.

The Fitness App Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The North American fitness app market is a significant player in the global market, driven primarily by the United States and Canada. The large population in these countries with a focus on health and the ability to afford connected fitness equipment fuels the market's growth. Age-related health conditions and the rise in chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, have increased the demand for fitness apps. This trend has also led to an increase in annual health club memberships in the US. The market's expansion is attributed to the growing awareness of health and wellness, as well as the convenience and accessibility of fitness apps.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries -

Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Female 1.2 Male



2.1 Lifestyle monitoring

2.2 Health monitoring 2.3 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Research Analysis

Fitness apps have revolutionized the way we approach health and wellness, offering convenient and customized solutions for users. These apps provide a wide range of features, from in-app fitness classes and online personal training to activity tracking and diet charts. Virtual fitness has gained immense popularity, allowing users to access workouts and training sessions from the comfort of their homes. Subscriptions offer flexible plans for unlimited access to these features. Awareness of fitness and mental well-being is at an all-time high, leading in demand for fitness apps. Regulatory frameworks ensure the safety and effectiveness of these apps, while smart devices, laptops, phones, and tablets make accessibility a breeze for smartphone users. Health and hygiene are prioritized with features like virtual classes and contactless payments. Personal training and group classes are available online, catering to various fitness levels and goals. Stay tuned for more updates from the dynamic world of fitness apps.

Market Overview

Fitness apps have revolutionized the way we approach health and wellness, offering advanced features like activity tracking, calorie counting, and diet chart monitoring. These apps cater to both in-home and virtual fitness experiences, allowing users to access workout routines and personalized fitness plans from their smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices. In-app education and nutrition guidance provide valuable insights into maintaining a healthy lifestyle, while machine learning and artificial intelligence help tailor plans to individual needs. Virtual fitness training offers convenience and flexibility, with personal training available online at lower costs than conventional studios or gyms. Mental well-being is also prioritized, with features promoting mindfulness and stress management. With the highest retention rates among mobile subscribers, fitness apps are the future of health and fitness, adhering to regulatory frameworks and promoting health and hygiene.

Start exploring market insights by

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio