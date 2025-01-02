(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Humanoid robotics startup Figure AI finds its first customer

January 2, 2025 by David Edwards

The humanoid robotics startup Figure AI has found its first commercial customer, according to a post on LinkedIn .

The company's founder and CEO, Brett Adcock, says it is“exciting news”, but did not reveal who the client is.

The full text of Adcock's post are as follows:

Exciting news – today, Figure officially became a revenue-generating company!

This week, we delivered F.02 humanoid robots to our commercial client, & they're currently hard at work

It marks 31 months from filing our C-Corp to getting to humanoid robot revenue

There doesn't seem to any other information available so far, but it probably won't be too long before we find out who the customer is and other details.

For the past year or more, Figure AI's humanoid robots have been busy working in BMW's factory at Spartanburg, South Carolina, in the United States, as part of a trialling and testing process the startup has been conducting.

It's the first time the BMW Group has used humanoid robots in production, and trials have been based on the Figure 02 robot by the Californian company Figure.

In a recent statement, Milan Nedeljković, board member for production with BMW, said:“With an early test operation, we are now determining possible applications for humanoid robots in production. We want to accompany this technology from development to industrialisation.”

Adcock added:“The Figure 02 is the most advanced humanoid robot in the world to reach the market so far. Recently it has been used successfully to place sheet metal parts into special fixtures.

“Downstream in the process, the components are assembled to form part of the body. During testing, the robot demonstrated particular tactile capabilities.”

With humanoid robots as a distinct category gaining more and more credibility over the past couple of years, the new customer may have given Figure AI a competitive advantage if the sector does become a significant market.