Techmediabreaks Aegis Capital Corp. Acts As Agent On $5.48M Private Placement For Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCAR)
Aegis Capital
has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984 and is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis announced that it acted as the exclusive placement agent on a $5.48 million private placement for
Zoomcar Holdings (NASDAQ: ZCAR) .
For more information, visit
About Zoomcar Holdings Inc.
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.
