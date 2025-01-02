ATHLETES FIRST AND EXPERIAN LAUNCH NEW CAMPAIGN FEATURING PRO FOOTBALL STARS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In one ad, Green Bay's star quarterback, Love, appears with his fiancé and professional volleyball player, Ronika Stone. The other commercial features San Francisco's defensive standout, Warner, and his wife, Sydney. The couples discuss how the Experian app and its subscription cancellation featurei fits into their demanding lives. The campaign kicked off with the first commercial debuting in the pro games streaming on Christmas day, and both spots will run through the first quarter of 2025.

"We're excited Experian chose Athletes First to play a key role in bringing their 'Tackling Life by Experian' national campaign to life," said Matt Shulman, Head of Properties at Athletes First. "The Experian marketing team took a truly holistic approach, worked with our in-house production team to produce each spot and understood the power of integrating the Experian brand into an original digital content series featuring our top athlete clients."

"Athletes First understood our desire to find pro football stars with equally dynamic significant others to drive the campaign and help promote our financial tools," said Dacy Yee, Chief Marketing Officer at Experian Consumer Services. "These two couples were the perfect choice to build a campaign around how Experian can help consumers save time and money on subscription services. I cannot wait for everyone to see how much fun they have together even when talking about their finances."

As part of the campaign, Experian will be the inaugural sponsor of two digital programs produced by Athletes First and its digital content studio, Goat Farm Media: "The Warner House," where Fred and Sydney Warner discuss his reaction the game on the field, stories from around the league, and their life as new parents, and "THE REARVIEW," a live reaction show where NFL players give instant reactions to games and trending league topics form inside their cars. In addition to sponsoring both shows, key Experian themes and product capabilities will be integrated into the content of the shows. In just its first season, The Rearview has featured episodes with NFL stars Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper DeJean, Derrick Henry, and Fred Warner.

i Results will vary. Not all subscriptions are eligible, savings are not guaranteed, and some may not see savings.

Experian members for whom Experian canceled at least one subscription averaged $270/year of anticipated savings.

