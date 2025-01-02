Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA ) (the "Company" or "Heritage") anticipates issuing its fourth quarter and year-end release on Thursday, January 23, 2025 before the opens. The Company has scheduled a telephone call to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end earnings on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time). There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. Participants may register for the call using the below to receive dial-in details and their own unique

PINs. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time. Register for the call with the below link: You may also access the conference call utilizing the numbers listed below:

Live Conference Call



(833) 470-1428

Access Code 817868

The conference call will be recorded and will be available following the live conference call for replay twenty-four hours a day ending January 30, 2025.

Replay of Conference Call

(866) 813-9403

Access Code 202025

Questions regarding the conference call may be directed to

Kaylene Lahn at 360-943-1500.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 50 banking offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at



and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at .

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

