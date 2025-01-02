PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against PACS Group, ("PACS" or the "Company").

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN PACS GROUP, INC. (PACS),

CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH

BEFORE JANUARY 13, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at

[email protected] , by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between April 11, 2024 and November 5, 2024, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in a "scheme" to submit false Medicare claims which "drove more than 100% of PACS' operating and net income from 2020 – 2023"; (2) that the Company engaged in a "scheme" to "bill thousands of unnecessary respiratory and sensory integration therapies to Medicare"; (3) that the Company engaged in a scheme to falsify documentation related to licensure and staffing; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to

learn more

about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact:

Howard G. Smith, Esq.,

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Call us at: (215) 638-4847

Email us at: [email protected] ,

Visit our website at: .

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

[email protected]



SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

