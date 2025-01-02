Deepen AI To Showcase Annotate 2.0 And Advanced Sensor Calibration Solutions At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mohammad Musa, CEO and Co-Founder at Deepen AISANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deepen AI , a global leader in data annotation, validation, and sensor calibration, is thrilled to announce its participation at CES 2025. The company will unveil Annotate 2.0, an annotation workflow platform designed for scalable validation.Deepen AI's new solutions are designed to meet the growing demand for precise and efficient sensor data workflows in industries such as autonomous systems, robotics, and advanced perception technologies.Annotate 2.0: A New Era of Scalable ValidationAnnotate 2.0 introduces a seamless combination of automated processes and human oversight to deliver best-in-class results. This innovative platform features:Calibration across multiple sensors for R&D, Factory and Real-time use cases.Automated and Manual Audit Tools: Simplified workflows for rigorous quality control.Automatic Pre-Labeling Pipeline: AI-powered automation to accelerate annotation.Advanced Reporting: Actionable performance insights.“Annotate 2.0 represents a major step forward in solving challenges for organizations handling complex, multi-sensor data.” said Mohammad Musa, Founder and CEO at Deepen AI.“With features like sensor calibration and validation workflows, we're enabling teams to scale efficiently while maintaining accuracy.”Multi-Sensor CalibrationAt CES, Deepen AI will also highlight its advancements in sensor calibration, a critical requirement for industries relying on high-precision, multi-modal sensor systems. From lidar to radar and cameras, Deepen AI's solutions ensure synchronized, validated sensor outputs, supporting real-world applications in autonomous technologies and robotics.Driving Innovation in ADAS DevelopmentDeepen AI's foray into ADAS demonstrates its commitment to shaping the future of intelligent systems. At CES, the company will showcase tools revolutionizing the development and validation of ADAS technologies, including sensor calibration and scenario-based validation systems.Live Demonstrations at CES 2025Visitors to Deepen AI's booth (3416, LVCC) at CES 2025 will experience:Real-Time Demos: See Annotate 2.0 in action, transforming the way data is annotated, validated, and managed.ADAS Workflow Insights: Explore tools designed to accelerate ADAS development.Expert Discussions: Learn from the team driving these groundbreaking innovations.Meet Deepen AI at CES 2025Booth 3416 | LVCC | CES 2025 | Jan 7-10 2025 | Las VegasDeepen AI is committed to addressing safety challenges in the autonomous and assisted driving industry through active collaboration and knowledge sharing. As a co-founder of the Safety Pool initiative and a key member of the Autoware Foundation, Deepen AI demonstrates its leadership and dedication to fostering safe and reliable technologies for the future of mobility. These initiatives highlight Deepen AI's proactive role in shaping industry standards and driving innovation for autonomous systems worldwide.Deepen AI's web-based tools offer secure deployment options, whether on-premise or in the cloud, to meet the diverse needs of organizations. These solutions are designed to comply with international standards, including AICPA SOC2, ISO 27001:2013, TISAX, HIPAA, and GDPR, ensuring data security and regulatory adherence worldwide.For more information, schedule a meeting or demo with the Deepen AI team during CES by visitingAbout Deepen AIDeepen AI is a global leader in scalable solutions for data annotation, validation, and sensor calibration. By combining advanced automation with human-in-the-loop precision, Deepen AI supports industries such as autonomous systems, robotics, and AI-driven perception technologies in achieving efficient, accurate, and scalable workflows.

