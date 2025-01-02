Shareholders That Lost Money On Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.(KYTX) Should Contact The Gross Law Firm About Pending Class Action - KYTX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to of Kyverna Therapeutics, (NASDAQ: KYTX ).

Shareholders who purchased shares of KYTX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired Kyverna common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's offering documents issued in connection with its February 2024 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the strategy to best accomplish the IPO; (ii) the terms of the IPO, including the price at which Kyverna's common stock would be sold; (iii) the language to be used in the Offering Documents; (iv) what disclosures about Kyverna would be made in the Offering Documents; and (v) what responses would be made to the SEC in connection with its review of the Offering Documents. As a result of those constant contacts and communications between the underwriter defendants' representatives and Kyverna's management, directors, and lawyers, at a minimum, the underwriterd defendants should have known of Kyverna's undisclosed then-existing problems and plans, and the Offering Document's materially inaccurate, misleading, and incomplete statements and omissions, as detailed herein.

DEADLINE: February 7, 2025

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of KYTX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 7, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE Gross Law Firm

