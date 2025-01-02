SCOR finalizes the sale of its stake

in the Humensis group

SCOR announces that it has finalized the sale of its stake in the capital of Humensis to Huyghens de Participations, the holding company of the Albin Michel group.

Humensis was founded in 2016 with the aim of spreading knowledge. SCOR supported its development, making it the ninth largest generalist and educational publishing group in France.

Initially structured around Presses Universitaires de France (PUF) and Editions Belin, Humensis is now a diversified company made up of strong, recognized brands (Belin, PUF, Que sais-je ?, Editions de l'Observatoire, Editions des Equateurs, and more).

By selling its stake to Albin Michel, SCOR is entrusting a key player in the publishing industry with the preservation and future development of the Humensis group publishing houses, while maintaining their influence in the French intellectual ecosystem.

