NAVER D2SF-Backed Gengenai Wins CES 2025 Innovation Award, Driving Global Growth With Unique Generative AI Synthetic Data Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Efficiently generates high-quality data essential for AI training and easily creates even specialized or hard-to-access data Demonstrates improved AI performance, excelling in the mobility, defense/military, and security/surveillance sectors

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER D2SF, the Corporate Venturing Capital (CVC)

of NAVER, proudly announced that its portfolio company, GenGenAI, has

received

the Innovation Award at CES 2025 in AI synthetic data technology, GenGenAI secured from NAVER D2SF just three months after its founding,

demonstrating

its exceptional technological capabilities.

GenGenAI (CEO Cho Ho-jin) plans to showcase various synthetic data generation results, including its award-winning entry, at the Seoul Pavilion located within CES 2025's Eureka Park. The company has developed a synthetic data generation platform, "GenGenStudio," tailored for diverse sectors, such as mobility, defense/military, and security/surveillance, leveraging domain-specialized generative AI technology.

GenGenStudio is designed to efficiently generate data essential for AI training, which would otherwise demand significant costs and human resources to gather. It can shorten data collection time by over 90% and reduce costs by more than 50%. Moreover, the platform can easily generate data for unexpected scenarios that are typically challenging to collect.

In particular, GenGenStudio enables the creation of driving data essential for the development of autonomous driving and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including data on pedestrians, vehicles, global road signs, animals, and accident scenarios. Additionally, it allows users to freely adjust variables such as season, weather, time, and background.

Meanwhile, in the defense and military industries, GenGenStudio can generate data for ship/fighter target recognition and friend-or-foe identification. It can also be used in the CCTV, security, and surveillance sectors to generate data for detecting emergencies or explosives.

Currently, GenGenAI is rapidly expanding its client base both domestically and internationally. In the mobility sector, GenGenAI is collaborating with automakers and parts suppliers. In the defense and military industries, it maintains close partnerships with organizations including the Korean Army, the Agency for Defense Development (ADD), Hanwha Systems, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), and SK Telecom (SKT). GenGenAI's collaboration is also underway in the security and surveillance sectors with Nota AI and Hanwha Vision, among others.

Notably, GenGenAI has validated the excellence of synthetic data through feedback from various clients. The analysis results revealed that training with both GenGenAI's synthetic data and real data improved performance by more than 5% compared to using real data alone. Even when using only its own synthetic data, GenGenAI achieved AI accuracy on par with or exceeding that of real data.

GenGenAI CEO Cho Ho-jin stated, "Improving AI performance solely with real data has reached its limit, and the importance of synthetic data is rapidly emerging both in Korea and abroad." He added, "We are currently collaborating on numerous projects with various domestic and international companies, the military, and national research institutes. Through CES 2025, we aim to successfully enter the global market."

SOURCE NAVER

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED