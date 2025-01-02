SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. - IIPR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Innovative Industrial Properties, ("IIPR" or the "Company")

(NYSE: IIPR ).

Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, ext.

7980.

The investigation concerns whether IIPR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



[Click here for information about joining the class action]



On December 20, 2024, IIPR announced that on the previous day, PharmaCann, who has served as tenants for eleven properties that IIPR owns, which represented 17% of IIPR's total rental revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, defaulted on its obligations to pay rent for the month of December under six of the eleven Leases, for properties located in Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. December rent, including base rent, property management fees and estimated tax and insurance payments, totaled $4.2 million for these six properties.



Further, IIPR stated that it applied security deposits held by IIPR pursuant to these Leases for the payment in full of the defaulted rent, in addition to late penalties and interest.



In addition, the Company revealed that "although PharmaCann paid rent in full under the remaining five Leases totaling $90,000 for the month of December, as a result of cross-default provisions contained in each of the Leases, on December 19, 2024, PharmaCann also defaulted on its obligations under these five Leases, as a result of the non-payment of rent on the other six Leases."



On this news, IIPR's stock price fell $21.68 per share, or 22.73%, to close at $73.66 per share on December 20, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED