Delhi Cafe Owner In Suicide Video Alleged Torture, 'Another' ₹10 Lakh Demand By Manika Pahwa Amid Divorce

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Puneet Khurana, the 40-year-old owner of the popular Woodbox Cafe in Delhi, recorded a before his death, alleging that relentless mental torture and unreasonable demands from his wife, Manika Pahwa, and her family drove him to take his own life. The incident unfolded in the Model Town area of the national capital, where Puneet Khurana left behind a series of video statements detailing his distressing ordeal, NDTV reports.

'I am giving you 10 minutes': Video of Puneet's wife hurling abuses goes Puneet Khurana's Descent into Despair

In his video, Puneet Khurana described how what began as mutual consent divorce proceedings spiralled into a bitter conflict with his wife and in-laws. He claimed that he was subjected to financially burdensome demands, including an additional payment of ₹10 lakh, which he simply could not afford.

“I am about to commit suicide because I am extremely tortured by my in-laws and my wife,” he stated.“They are asking for another ₹10 lakh which I don't have the capacity to pay. I cannot ask my parents as they already have paid enough.”

Delhi cafe owner Puneet Khurana ends life amid divorce, dispute with wife

Puneet Khurana's family has accused Pahwa and her relatives of consistent harassment, claiming that the abuse extended beyond financial pressures to emotional manipulation. His sister revealed that Manika Pahwa had even hacked into Khurana's social media accounts to torment him further, NDTV report adds.

Pahwa-Khurana's Heated Exchange Before Tragedy

The events leading up to Puneet Khurana's death included a heated phone call with Manika Pahw on December 30, during which they argued over property and their co-owned bakery business, "For God's Cake."

According to NDTV report, in a recorded exchange now with the Delhi police, Manika Pahwa can be heard using derogatory language and making accusations against Khurana.“Beggar, tell me what have you asked for. I do not want to see your face. If you come in front of me, I will slap you. If the divorce is going on, will you remove me from the business? Then you will say, 'if you threaten me, I will commit suicide', she threatened.

Puneet Khurana's response was one of resignation:“All of this doesn't matter anymore. Just tell me what you want.”

On December 31, Delhi police received reports about Puneet Khurana being found unresponsive at home with marks around his neck. The authorities later confirmed that he died by hanging. A mobile phone containing his video statement and the call recordings was seized as evidence.

Puneet Khurana married Manika Pahwa in 2016, and together they initially ran the Woodbox Cafe. However, their relationship deteriorated within two years, leading to mutual divorce proceedings. Despite court-mandated conditions for their separation, Khurana's family alleges that Pahwa repeatedly threatened to escalate matters if her demands were not met.

Just days before Puneet Khurana's suicide, Manika Pahwa made cryptic social media posts claiming she had endured "toxicity and narcissistic abuse." As of Thursday, her Instagram account was deleted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) Bhisham Singh confirmed that inquiries are ongoing. Police are examining call recordings and CCTV footage to piece together the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking case.