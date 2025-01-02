INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Customers Bancorp

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Customers Bancorp had inadequate anti-money laundering practices; (2) as a result, it was not in compliance with its obligations, which subjected it to heightened regulatory risk; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Customers Bancorp's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On August 8, 2024, during market hours, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors issued an announcement entitled "Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Customers Bancorp, Inc. and Customers Bank." Attached to the announcement was a written agreement between the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Customers Bancorp, Inc., and Customers Bank.

The agreement stated "the most recent examinations and inspection of [Customers Bancorp and Customers Bank] conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia [. . .] identified significant deficiencies related to the Bank's risk management practices and compliance with the applicable laws, rules, and regulations relating to anti-money laundering ("AML"), including the Bank Secrecy Act [. . .], including the rules and regulations issued thereunder by the U.S. Department of the Treasury [. . .], and the AML requirements of Regulation H of the Board of Governors [of the Federal Reserve System] [. . .]; and the regulations issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United States Department of the Treasury[.]"

On this news, Customers Bancorp's common stock fell 13.3% on August 8, 2024.

