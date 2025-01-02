New Product Safety Recalls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oils Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act; Sold Exclusively on by DLWL-US



Yaomiao Children's Jewelry Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Lead and Cadmium Poisoning; Violations of the Lead Content Ban and Federal Hazardous Substances Act; Sold Exclusively on by LordRoads



Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls John Deere ZTrak Zero Turn Mowers with Kawasaki Engines Due to Fire and Burn Hazards



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

