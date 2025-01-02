Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - APLT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group

reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Applied Therapeutics, ("Applied Therapeutics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: APLT ) for violations of the securities laws.

Shareholders who bought the Company's securities between January 3, 2024 and December 2, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the DJS Law Group before February 18, 2025.

CASE DETAILS:

According to the complaint, Applied Therapeutics

made false and misleading statements regarding their alleged failure to adhere to appropriate trial protocol and good clinical practices for its drug candidate, govorestat. These failures created a severe risk that the Company's trial data would be rejected by the FDA when submitted with the rovorestat NDA.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss,

contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP?

DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

