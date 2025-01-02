عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - APLT


1/2/2025 10:15:52 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group
reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. ("Applied Therapeutics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: APLT ) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who bought the Company's securities between January 3, 2024 and December 2, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the DJS Law Group before February 18, 2025.

CASE DETAILS:
According to the complaint, Applied Therapeutics
made false and misleading statements regarding their alleged failure to adhere to appropriate trial protocol and good clinical practices for its drug candidate, govorestat. These failures created a severe risk that the Company's trial data would be rejected by the FDA when submitted with the rovorestat NDA.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss,
contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP?
DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1


Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email:
[email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN02012025003732001241ID1109049596


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search