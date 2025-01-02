Photronics Announces Participation In The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference In NYC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Conn., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Lotte NY Palace hotel at 455 Park Avenue in NYC. A live and on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the“Investors” section of the Photronics website at .

Event: 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Location: Lotte NY Palace, New York City

Participants: Eric Rivera, CFO; Ted Moreau, IR

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at .

For Further Information:

Ted Moreau

VP, Investor Relations

469.395.8175

