Powerplan Agrees To Litigation Settlement With Lucasys

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA, January 2, 2025 – PowerPlan, Inc., a leading provider of software and solutions for the industry, announced that it has settled the outstanding litigation between PowerPlan and Lucasys, that was pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Though PowerPlan vigorously contests the baseless claims brought by Lucasys in 2020, it is pleased to eliminate the distraction and uncertainty of litigation. This development enables PowerPlan to fully focus on the continued success of its next generation SaaS technology solutions, including Tax Fixed Assets (TFA) - the market leading cloud tax software for asset intensive industries - and prepare for the launch of its monthly Tax Provision SaaS solution (expected late 2025), while continually innovating and advancing cloud-enabled systems.

The settlement releases all claims between the parties for an after-tax settlement payment of $17.7 million, and specifically excludes any admission of liability or wrongdoing.

PowerPlan looks forward to continuing to compete and win in the market based on the strength of its 30+ year history of innovative software and solutions.

About PowerPlan

For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped utility and energy companies make the right financial decisions to improve lives and power the world. Through our industry-leading expertise, innovative technology, and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. For more information, visit .

