Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 1/2/2025 - 9:51 AM EST - Kinaxis Inc. : Has, effective January 1, appointed Lynn Loewen to the Company's Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee. Due to current commitments, Betsy Rafael will not be seeking re-election to the Board at the 2025 annual general meeting. Kinaxis Inc. shares T are trading up $1.12 at $174.26.

