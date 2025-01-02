Police Report 10 Arson Attacks On Military Vehicles Across Kyiv Region In Past Year
1/2/2025 10:10:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, a total of 10 arson attacks targeting Ukrainian military vehicles was recorded in 2024.
This was reported by Anatoliy Shchadylo , chief of the Kyiv Region Police Department who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.
"In Kyiv region, throughout 2024, law enforcers have recorded 10 arson attacks on military vehicles and 12 arson attacks on relay cabinets. The police identified and detained the perpetrators in due manner. No arson attacks on vehicles owned by civil volunteers were recorded during this period," Shchadylo noted.
As reported, on December 30, 2024, the SBU wrote that Security Service and National Police operatives neutralized two more groups of Russian agents who, on the orders of the Russian FSB, set up arson attacks in Kyiv and Volyn regions.
