Caresource, Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative Affiliation Approved

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTON, Ohio/BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance has approved the affiliation between CareSource and Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative (CGHC), enabling the two nonprofit organizations to close their transaction effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The decision follows the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight's action to allow the agreement to move forward. The new affiliation will enhance the ways both nonprofit organizations serve their members.

CareSource, known for its commitment to providing government-sponsored managed care since 1989, brings a wealth of knowledge and resources to Wisconsin. The affiliation is expected to enhance CGHC's operational capabilities and expand service offerings, benefiting members across the state.

Cathy Mahaffey has led CGHC since 2014 and will continue to lead in a new role as CEO, Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative and CareSource market president, Wisconsin. Since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, CGHC has served the Wisconsin market by providing health insurance to individuals and families who typically cannot access health insurance through an employer. The organization will continue in its commitment to serving this population.

“We are proud to welcome Cathy Mahaffey to the CareSource leadership team,” said Scott Markovich, executive vice president, markets and products at CareSource.“Both CareSource and CGHC share a member-focused philosophy with a proven track record. This is a natural partnership that will deliver even more value for the people of Wisconsin.”

The CGHC members overwhelmingly voted in favor of the affiliation as both companies highlighted the ways members and providers benefit from the innovative solutions that CareSource has built over the years.

“Since 2014, we have served more people on the individual and family market in Wisconsin than any other insurer,” said Mahaffey.“We understand the needs of our members and with CareSource by our side, we can enhance our services and raise the bar with improved technologies and insightful solutions to better serve this population for years to come.”

Prior to the CareSource affiliation, CGHC repaid a federal loan that helped them get started when the Affordable Care Act was implemented.

“We feel fortunate to have been selected as a loan recipient to start a member-focused, nonprofit health insurance company,” said Mahaffey.“It was always our intention to fully repay the loan and we're proud to fulfill our obligations.”

To learn more about CGHC's unique approach to care, go to

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at , or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

About Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative

CGHC is one of the largest and most tenured individual health insurers in the state of Wisconsin, being the only insurer to have continuously served the ACA Marketplace in Eastern Wisconsin since 2014. Our products, focused on individuals and families plan, are available in 24 Wisconsin counties. Our mission is Putting Members First. Pursuing Better Healthcare. We exist to give members a voice in their health insurance and are committed to changing the health insurance experience through advocacy, open dialogue, and great service to our members.

Attachments



Cathy Mahaffey Scott Markovich

CONTACT: Joseph Kelley CareSource 5135098466 ...