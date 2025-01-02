Feed Additives Market Projected To Reach USD 70.09 Billion By 2032, Growing At A 5.8% CAGR From 2024-2032 | Introspective Market Research.        

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cargill purchases two feed mills in the US, enhancing production and distribution abilities to expand alongside customers in 2024.

United States, Dallas, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Research is excited to unveil its latest report, "Feed Additives" This in-depth analysis shows that the global Feed Additives market , valued at USD 42.2 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, expected to hit USD 70.09 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory aligns with a strong CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Feed additives are essentials which are added in the animal feed. This process is done mainly to enhance its quality of nutrition. It also improves health of animals, and capitalize on production efficacy.

These additives contain enhancers of growth & minerals, amino acids, enzymes, probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants, vitamins. They are mainly applied to tackle and block particular nutritional deficiencies, improve digestion, strengthen immunity, and foster growth in livestock, poultry, and aquaculture. Feed additives can support and assist in dropping the adversative impacts of stress and illness, enhancing overall animal welfare and performance.

Key Industry Insights:

Growing Necessity for Eco-Friendly and Natural Feed Supplements

The market of Feed additives is moving forward in the direction of natural & ecofriendly products. This growth is mainly because of rising awareness among consumers and more strict stringent regulations. Essential oils, probiotics, and plant-derived additives are becoming more common & popular because of their advantages in health. This trend is anticipated to persist as businesses prioritize sustainable, safe, and effective options due to regulatory demands.

Implementation of Cutting-Edge Animal Farming Methods

Quality and superiority of meat improve due to Feed additives by enhancing the lean-to-fat ratios, appearance, tenderness, and flavors of the meat. They assist and supports in managing disease outbreaks like Salmonella and E. coli. Antibacterial additives enhance animal performance, health, and disease prevention, thereby improving the quality of livestock products. This stimulates the need for feed additives in meat manufacturing and adherence to regulations.

Future Trends and Opportunities:

Advancements in nanoencapsulation, microencapsulation, and precision feeding technologies

Market of the feed additives is advancing with eco-friendly delivery systems such as nanoencapsulation, microencapsulation, and lipid-based technologies, improving stability, bioavailability, and nutrient release. Precision feeding using sensors and data analytics optimizes feed efficiency, while blockchain and IoT ensure traceability, enhancing sustainability, food safety, and competitiveness in animal farming.

Challenges and Barriers:

Restriction and Constraint on Antibiotic

Limitations and restrictions on antibiotic use in animal feed, especially following the EU's 2022 ban, are challenging the feed additives market. The ban, aimed at combating antibiotic resistance, impacts Europe and global trade. It pushes other nations to reconsider antibiotic use, promoting sustainable, antibiotic-free farming practices.

Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics.



Cargill, Incorporated (US)

ADM (US)

International Flavors & Fragrances (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

Ajinomoto (Japan)

Novozymes (Denmark)

CHR. HANSEN (Denmark)

TEGASA (Spain)

Nutreco (Netherlands)

Kemin Industries Inc (US)

Adisseo (France)

BRF (Brazil)

Solvay (Belgium)

Global Nutrition International (France)

Centafarm SRL (Italy)

Bentoli (US)

Nuqo Feed Additives (France)

Novus International Inc. (US) Other Key Players



In January 2023, Evonik Industries AG (Germany) committed to invest USD 26.5 million to expand and enhance its methyl mercapto-propionaldehyde (MMP) manufacturing facility in Wesseling, Germany, bolstering its worldwide methionine production network. MMP plays a crucial role in manufacturing MetAMINO (DL-methionine), which is utilized to improve livestock production in animal feed.

In August 2023, Adisseo is constructing a new powder methionine facility in China, strengthening and reinforcing its dominance in the methionine sector. Adisseo, a top global firm in feed additives, declared plans to construct a new powder methionine facility in Fujian Province, China, with a yearly production capacity of 150 K tons. The overall investment sum is anticipated to approximate RMB 4.9 billion. The facility is anticipated to function in 2027.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Type:

The Amino Acids Segment is predicted to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Feed additive such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals, phosphates, acidifiers, carotenoids, probiotics, prebiotics, and antimicrobials, enhance nutrition and health of animal. They support protein synthesis, bone formation, digestion, immunity, and productivity, making animal agriculture more efficient, sustainable, and improving overall animal well-being and performance.

By End Use Sector:

The Synthetic Segment accounted for the highest share in 2023. Feed additives are segregate into synthetic and natural types. Synthetic additives are created chemically to enhance nutrition. The natural types include plants, herbs, minerals, and microorganisms. Consumers increasingly prefer natural additives for better animal welfare, sustainability, and reduced health risks, though both types are essential for diverse feed needs.

By Region:

The Asia Pacific region is poised to establish its prominence in the feed additives market for various reasons such as rise in population, urbanization, and increased income in the Asia-Pacific region. This reasons increased the demand for meat and dairy, driving the need for improved livestock management and feed additives. Government policies supporting sustainability and animal welfare, along with growing awareness, are fueling market growth for additives during the forecast period.

Moreover, the growth of the animal feed industry in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily driven by factors such as the steadily increasing livestock population, untapped opportunities in emerging markets, thriving end-user industries, and rising consumption of domestic animal products. Additionally, the region benefits from changing purchasing power and favourable demographic trends, further bolstering the industry's expansion. The rising demand for high-quality feed to support the production of dairy and meat products, including fish, meat, and eggs, is another key driver. These factors also encourage international market players to strengthen their presence in Asia, contributing to the market's growth.

