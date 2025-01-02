H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition Of Best Version Media

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the of Best Version ("BVM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of highly localized, multi-channel advertising solutions for small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs").

Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, BVM serves over 30,000 SMB clients through community publications and targeted digital advertising solutions across the United States and Canada. Since its founding in 2007, BVM's model of partnering with independent publishers to produce highly curated local content has provided SMB clients the tools to effectively connect with their communities and acquire high-value customers across a wide range of end markets.

Kevin O'Brien, CEO of the Company, said, "BVM has a strong track record of continuously delivering high-impact, hyper-local advertising solutions to our customers, while successfully expanding the Company's geographic footprint and continuing to reinforce the strong organizational culture that is foundational to our success. We are excited to work with H.I.G, which will allow us to expand our range of products and services to both our customers and our publishers."

Andrey Vakhovskiy, Managing Director at H.I.G., added, "We believe Best Version Media represents a compelling opportunity to invest in a company with a long history of serving neighborhoods and communities. BVM's history of industry-leading growth and focus on quality, innovation, and service have positioned the Company as a value-added partner to its clients and publishers."

About Best Version Media

Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, BVM

is a leading provider of hyper-local, multi-channel advertising solutions for small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") across the United States and Canada. The Company partners with independent publishers to produce curated local content that provides SMB clients across a diverse array of end markets with the tools to effectively connect with their communities and acquire high-value customers.

To learn more about BVM, please visit bestversionmedia .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:



H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Andrey Vakhovskiy

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

500 Boylston Street

20th Floor

Boston, MA 02116

P: 617.262.8455

hig

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED