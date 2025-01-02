Invivo And TX Studio Versions 6.5 And Earlier To Reach End Of Life On March 31, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteoid announces that

Invivo and TX Studio version 6.5 and earlier will officially reach their End of Life (EOL) on March 31, 2025 . After this date, no versions of Invivo and TX Studio prior to 7 will receive updates, support, or security patches. To provide you with cutting-edge security protections and features, Osteoid is excited to invite all users to upgrade to the latest and most advanced version, Invivo7. Upgrading ensures you'll benefit from the best tools and resources we have to offer, empowering your practice with enhanced performance and reliability.

As we continue to advance Invivo technologies, enhancing cybersecurity measures remains a top priority to ensure our clients' sensitive data is protected and fully compliant with the latest regulatory standards. The End of Life transition is a crucial step in this process, improving software reliability, safeguarding data, and aligning with modern security requirements.

Benefits of Upgrading to Invivo7 and TX Studio7



Invivo7 and TX Studio7 represents the most advanced and secure iteration of the software, offering:



Simplified Licensing : Enjoy faster, more flexible licensing that puts control in your hands.

Seamless Collaboration : With Invivo Workspace, share cases effortlessly with colleagues and patients and foster clearer communication and understanding for more effective treatment planning.

Enhanced Security : The latest safeguards to protect patient and user data.

Improved Features : Streamlined workflows, new tools, and advanced capabilities. Full Support : Access to technical assistance, updates, and troubleshooting.

Support for Upgrading

For assistance with the upgrade process or to discuss options, contact:



Email : [email protected]

Phone :

+1(408) 333-3484 Find out More:

Message from Calvin Hur, CEO of Osteoid



"End-of-life transitions for medical devices are a natural part of innovation, ultimately bringing great value to our customers, their patients, and the industry. While we understand that change can feel disruptive, our teams at Osteoid are fully committed to supporting you every step of the way.

We're confident that not only will the transition be seamless, but those who embrace this evolution with the latest versions of Invivo will be rewarded with enhanced workflows and improved patient outcomes."

About Osteoid Inc.

Osteoid Inc. is a leading provider of advanced diagnostic and treatment planning solutions, committed to empowering professionals with innovative tools and secure software solutions.

Editorial Contact

Mike Joyce, Director of Sales

Osteoid

+1(408) 333-3484

SOURCE Osteoid

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED