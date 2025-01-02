Avion Solutions Acquires Tennessee Valley Research Group, Expanding Expertise In Defense Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions, a leader in aerospace engineering, airworthiness, modeling and simulation, and integrated product support, is excited to announce the of Tennessee Valley Research Group (TVRG). Known for its technical and programmatic expertise in laser systems, tactical ballistic missile targets, and hypersonic weapon field testing, TVRG strengthens Avion's capabilities in these critical domains.

This strategic acquisition brings together two leading companies dedicated to advancing national defense. By merging Avion's proven capabilities with TVRG's specialized expertise, the partnership strengthens their ability to provide innovative technologies and services to the customers across the Department of Defense. The integration of TVRG's skilled team enhances Avion's existing portfolio, promoting innovation and improving efficiency across various projects.

"We are pleased to welcome a remarkable group of employee-owners who share our culture of technical excellence and dedication to the Warfighter," said Evan Wagner, President and CEO of Avion Solutions. "This acquisition marks another significant milestone in our growth strategy, reinforcing our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About Avion Solutions

Avion Solutions is a 100% employee-owned leader in aerospace and defense, with over 30 years of expertise in delivering innovative solutions to the Warfighter. Recognized as a multiple-time Small Business of the Year and Best Places to Work® award winner, Avion is committed to excellence and mission success. Learn more at

.

SOURCE Avion Solutions Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED