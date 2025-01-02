Abbott Hosts Conference Call For Fourth-Quarter Earnings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT ) will announce its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, Jan. 22, before the opens.



The announcement will be followed by a live webcast of the call at 8:30 a.m. Central time (9:30 a.m. Eastern) and will be accessible through Abbott's Investor Relations website at . An archived edition of the call will be available later that day.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

