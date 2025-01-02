ADATA Reveals A New Perspective On The AI Era At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading memory module and flash memory brand, ADATA Technology, will be participating in CES 2025 with its gaming brand XPG and industrial-grade embedded storage brand ADATA Industrial. ADATA will be bringing its theme of "Innovate for a Better Tomorrow" to the Venetian in Las Vegas, located at booth Titian #2204 from January 7th to 10th. An will be launched during this period for consumers around the world to experience a full range of innovative products in real time.

This year, ADATA will present three exhibition zones, each with an overarching theme. The "Artificial Intelligence Computing Solutions Zone" will showcase XPG AICORE DDR5 R-DIMM overclocked memory and XPG LANCER CUDIMM RGB DDR5 gaming memory. Additional products in this zone include the XPG DEFENDER SFF small form factor commercial chassis and XPG EDGECORE TFX power supply, which are designed to meet the needs of edge computing systems and demonstrate ADATA's comprehensive investment in the evolution of the AI era. The "Innovative Technology and Smart Mobile Lifestyle Zone" will see the launch of multiple Gen5 SSD cooling solutions and highlight the world's first eco-friendly XPG LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 gaming memory with PCB heat dissipating coating, creating a new benchmark for cooling and efficient data transfer in the high-speed storage industry. The "Xtreme Performance Gear Zone" will showcase highly efficient gaming systems, top-notch power supplies, and cooling solutions, taking gaming applications to a new level. Each exhibit combines innovative technologies and high-performance products, and consumers around the world can join online for a one of a kind experience!

"Artificial Intelligence Computing Solutions Zone" revolutionizes the AI era

ADATA targets the high-speed computing needs of AI with its new DDR5 CUDIMM 6400 and XPG LANCER CUDIMM RGB DDR5 gaming memory, boosting data transfer performance. Certified by ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock, the XPG LANCER CUDIMM achieves overclocking speeds of up to 9,733 MT/s, delivering top-tier performance. The XPG AICORE DDR5 R-DIMM reaches 8,000 MT/s, enhancing workstation efficiency for complex data processing and multitasking.

In terms of industrial and enterprise-level applications, ADATA will showcase its industrial-grade 6400 MT/s DIMM series supporting next-gen edge computing, with a CKD (clock driver) chip improving signal stability and advancing generative AI applications. PCIe Gen4 and PCIe Gen5 SSDs which support U.2 form factors and dual-port control chips, feature built-in encryption mechanisms and power-off protection technology to ensure stable and secure server operation and meet the high-speed and large-scale data processing requirements of AI edge computing. Regarding the continued growth of AI PC applications, ADATA has launched products such as Gen5 SM2P51E8 M.2 2280 SSDs with data transfer speeds up to 11,000 MB/s and LPDDR5X memory products with data transfer speeds up to 8,533 MT/s, delivering the fastest AI PC transfer rates while conserving power and building a dynamic framework for future smart computing applications.

XPG will unveil new commercial products based on forward-looking design concepts. The DEFENDER SFF small form factor commercial chassis and EDGECORE TFX power supply are designed with a focus on miniaturization and high efficiency to meet the diverse needs of future edge computing systems. The DEFENDER WS XL workstation chassis will also be on display paired with the FUSION 1600W digital titanium power supply, which provides a stable and efficient power solution for enterprise-level workstations, ensuring efficient computing and providing reliable support on the enterprise level.

"Innovative Technology and Smart Mobile Lifestyle Zone" sets new benchmark for high-speed storage cooling solutions and efficient data transfer

As the leading cooling solution expert in the storage industry, ADATA is committed to resolving the thermal challenges associated with high-speed computing. The 2025 CES Innovation Award winning XPG LANCER NEON RGB DDR5 memory is the world's first RGB DDR5 gaming memory that incorporates environmental protection into its design. It features a heat dissipating coating on its PCB which improves heat dissipation efficiency by 10% and delivers data transfer speeds of up to 8,000 MT/s, allowing gamers to efficiently overclock their systems while maintaining rock-solid stability.

In terms of SSDs, ADATA has teamed up with its strategic partner Silicon Motion (SMI) to launch multiple cooling solutions for Gen5 SSDs. The MARS 970 STORM is equipped with a patented dual air/liquid-cooling system, increasing heat dissipation efficiency by 25%. The MARS 970 BLADE is paired with a thin heatsink and features read/write speeds up to 12,000/10,000 MB/s. It adopts SMI's latest SM2508 controller and TSMC's 6nm node, effectively reducing power consumption and waste heat, demonstrating possibilities for Gen5 SSD use in laptops. ADATA has also launched the SE940, the industry's smallest USB4 external SSD which adopts SMI's latest single-chip controller to achieve read/write speeds of up to 4,000 MB/s, offering a top choice for high-speed, large-capacity storage. SMI Senior Vice President, Nelson Duann stated: "ADATA Technology is SMI's long-term and important partner. ADATA's latest PCIe Gen5 SSD is specifically designed for AI-driven computers and perfectly combines our industry-leading SM2508 power-efficient controller and custom firmware. It not only delivers excellent energy efficiency and data performance, but also leads the consumer-grade SSD market. This collaboration demonstrates the two parties' powerful partnership in creating a new milestone in next-generation storage technology."

Moreover, ADATA has partnered with SMI to launch a series of embedded memory products including EMMC, EPOP, and UFS3.1. These products are equipped with MLC and 3D TLC NAND Flash, support a variety of capacity specifications, and are suitable for a variety of applications. Wearable devices and mobile applications present consumers with the most convenient mobile solutions that are stable, flexible, and provide diverse functionality in a mobile era.

ADATA is committed to creating a comprehensive USB-C ecosystem and has launched a variety of innovative products to meet consumer needs for efficient data transfer and mobile charging. The new SR800 magnetic power bank

SSD features a read/write speed of up to 2,000MB/s, a maximum capacity of 4TB, and supports 15W magnetic wireless charging. It is designed for content creators and audio-visual entertainment enthusiasts so they can immerse themselves in audio-visual creation and entertainment anytime, anywhere. ADATA will also showcase two of its latest external SSDs including the SC730, the industry's smallest dual-interface USB-C/A external SSD and the SC740, a MIL-STD 1.22M drop resistant external SSD with a built-in USB-C transfer cable. Both models support the iPhone 16 and latest Android mobile devices while providing large-capacity storage. In terms of wireless charging, ADATA has launched the E100 3-in-1 magnetic power bank, which can simultaneously charge mobile phones, earphones, and smart watches. It has a built-in 10,000mAh large-capacity battery, a folding stand, and it is portable and easy to store, making it the best charging option for mobile devices.

"Xtreme Performance Gear Zone" summits the peak of aesthetics and performance

XPG will present a range of new gaming chassis series, spanning from ITX to ATX, including the best-selling VALOR AIR series, the award-winning INVADER X series, and the STARKER AIR BTF, and the STARFIGHTER ITX chassis, which features XPG's exclusive ":EXOSKELETON" design language. The newly upgraded INVADER X PRO gaming chassis will debut at CES, boasting dual-curved, borderless tempered glass panels and a reverse-connector motherboard layout designed for next-generation compatibility. Additionally, XPG has partnered with globally renowned PC assembly expert, GGF EVENT,S to build an exclusive gaming PC showcasing the INVADER X PRO's ultimate aesthetics and performance. Complementing the display, the media-acclaimed PRECOG STUDIO gaming headset, the customized SORCERER red switch mechanical keyboard, and ergonomically designed NEXUS series gaming chairs will be available onsite to deliver an immersive and realistic gaming experience.

Buoyed by praise from the market, XPG continues to expand its power supply and cooling product lines, launching a full range of power supplies that comply with ATX 3.0 & ATX 3.1 standards. Among them, a gold SFX power supply also debuts in the PYMCORE series. It is designed for small chassis and adopts 100% Japanese capacitors, ensuring excellent performance and stability. In terms of cooling products, the HURRICANE MAG 120 ARGB PWM magnetic fan is infused with revolutionary patented technology. Players can switch fan direction from forward to reverse with just one click to maximize flexibility when assembling a PC. Moreover,

the newly launched LEVANTE II 360 AIO CPU liquid cooler boasts a captivating infinity mirror design, paired with XPG's high-performance dual-chamber pump with support for up to 320W TDP, it delivers a next-generation cooling solution tailored for gamers seeking top-tier performance and style.

【 ADATA CES 2025 Booth Information 】

Exhibition Location: Level 2,

The Venetian Las Vegas.

Booth No.: Titian # 2204

【 ADATA CES 2025 Digital Information 】

Event Period: Jan. 7 (Tues.)

– Jan. 10 (Fri.)

About ADATA – Innovating the Future

ADATA Technology is the world's second-largest manufacturer of DRAM memory and branded solid state drives, ranked top 25 among Best Taiwan Global Brands. ADATA's main product lines include memory modules, solid state drives, other consumer-grade memory products, and industrial solutions. The company has also branched into electric vehicles, AI AMR robots, and gaming with its XPG brand. ADATA's products have garnered wide international acclaim over the years including iF Design, Red Dot Design, and Taiwan Excellence awards. ADATA has also been honored for its commitment to employee welfare and corporate social responsibility, including with "Great Place to Work CertificationTM" for its Taiwan, China, US, Brazil, and Mexico offices as well as the "Best Workplaces in AsiaTM," "Best Workplaces in Greater ChinaTM," and "Best Workplaces in TaiwanTM" awards. Since 2020, ADATA has been recognized with the "Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards" and "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" awards for five consecutive years. Looking to the future, ADATA remains committed to its sustainable vision of "Innovate Today, Embrace Tomorrow." The company continues to embody the "hummingbird spirit" as it uses innovative technology to create a smart and colorful life for people everywhere. For more information, please visit .

