MERRELL DISRUPTS HIKE FOOTWEAR WITH SPEEDARC SURGE BOA: A LIGHTWEIGHT FUSION FOR EFFORTLESS HIKING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With the launch, Merrell is introducing the SpeedARCTM

midsole system featuring active response coils, an innovative crafted with the latest FloatProTM

technology and FlexplateTM. The proprietary design is made up of coil-like shapes to work in harmony with the layered nylon plate, delivering shock-absorbing stability and return, making the next step effortless to set your hike free.

Merrell's design team was inspired to recreate the shock absorption system of a high-clearance vehicle as a shoe – to use its power for rebound and transform unstable trail surfaces into energy. The light hiking shoe seamlessly transitions from city streets to rugged trails with unmatched comfort and cutting-edge technology.

"We've purposefully built the SpeedARC Surge BOA to return every ounce of energy you put in, taking each stride and propelling it forward," said Merrell Senior Design Director Ian Cobb. "With double the energy return found in our independent lab tests, it keeps your feet feeling cushioned and comfortable every step of the way so you can experience a motion that knows no bounds and zero limitations. This shoe will make your four miles feel like two."

The SpeedARC Surge BOA introduces a new nitrogen-injected supercritical foam called FloatPro+ SC, providing improved cushion and propulsion. The FloatPro+ SC Foam sole is doubled up as two individual midsole layers and separated by an exposed nylon FlexplateTM

feature in an innovative sandwich construction.



The innovative construction creates a unique stabilizing platform: the foam midsole closest to the ground absorbs the shock of hiking on rocks and uneven terrain, while the foam midsole closest to the foot absorbs and rebounds the body's gait cycle. The nylon FlexplateTM

feature separates the two soles acts as a stabilizer between the two midsoles – creating a cushioned propulsion forward for the hiker wearing it.

The SpeedARC Surge BOA introduces effortless hiking with:



Revolutionary Energy Return : Featuring a new type of construction layering to ensure the hiker moves with less effort and maximum efficiency and reduced energy loss

Advanced

Midsole System: A first-of-its-kind system featuring double dual-density supercritical foam midsoles, integrated with a high-performance nylon FlexplateTM, provides unparalleled cushioning and stability for all-day activity Precision Fit Technology:

The innovative double BOA® lacing system enables rapid and specialized adjustments, securing your foot within the Matryx® upper, which is a high-performance fabric made to provide lightweight, breathable and durable support for combined precision fit to create enhanced performance

Merrell's SpeedARC Surge BOA has a dynamic lock down fit for the best hiking experience. The BOA® Fit System is engineered to deliver micro-adjustable precision fit by turning a knob to tighten, loosen and snap laces into place. Paired with the full Matryx® upper by Chamatex with a knit bootie collar construction, Merrell has created a solid, disruptive package in a lightweight hiking shoe.

The slim hiker was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 for its adaptability and immediate cushioning. For more than two decades, TIME editors have highlighted the most impactful new products that are changing lives.

"We're transforming expectations and reimagining what hike can be, where it can take you and how a hiking shoe looks, to give you a sense of confidence on each hike," said Cobb.

The SpeedARC Surge BOA is engineered for adaptability, further expanding the horizons of traditional hiking footwear. It will be available in men's and women's sizes, and retails for $290 . The shoe will launch globally on merrell on Jan. 7, 2025.

ABOUT

MERRELL:

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to explore the outdoors confidently. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW ), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's, and uniform footwear and apparel.

SOURCE Merrell