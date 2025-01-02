Check Point Software To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On January 30, 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST/5:30 AM PST on January 30, 2025. A live video webcast of the call will be hosted on the company's website at .
To follow this and other Check Point news visit:
LinkedIn: YouTube: Blog: X (Formerly known as Twitter):
About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( ) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.
©2025 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved
| INVESTOR CONTACT:
Kip E. Meintzer
Check Point Software
+1.650.628.2040
...
| MEDIA CONTACT:
Gil Messing
Check Point Software
MENAFN02012025004107003653ID1109049417
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.