The Humphreys Group Announces Strategic Partnership With Treehouse Wealth Advisors

Bay Area wealth management firms join forces to provide expanded services

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humphreys Group , a B-Corporation and boutique wealth management firm recognized for its dedication to advancing women's economic empowerment, is proud to announce a strategic merger with Treehouse Wealth Advisors , based in Walnut Creek, CA.

"After extensive due diligence and thoughtful reflection on our clients' futures, I am confident this new partnership represents the best path forward," said Diane Bourdo, CFP®, President of The Humphreys Group. "Treehouse Wealth Advisors shares our values, philosophy, and a deep commitment to individualized, high-touch financial planning. Together, we will enhance the services our clients depend on while providing continuity for years to come."

This decision comes as part of a long-term succession plan, with Bourdo setting a timeline of 2-3 years for her eventual retirement. Instead of a typical business broker approach to acquisition and succession, Bourdo partnered with Beyond AUM, a wealth management consulting agency , to explore more purposeful matchmaking, to conduct due diligence based on team fit and culture as much as the numbers, and to ultimately arrive at a successful transaction.

"As I started on this journey, it was important to me to be true to the values that have driven our mission at The Humphreys Group since our inception," said Bourdo. "Beyond

AUM was the perfect partner. They truly understand us, provided critical counsel to navigate the process, and did a deep dive into identifying our needs, in order to find a culture and team that would benefit all stakeholders. It was particularly special for me to be working with an all-women team to finalize this deal, with Julie and me, both legal teams and Gretchen Halpin from Beyond AUM forming this remarkable working group."

By joining forces with Treehouse Wealth Advisors ("Treehouse"), The Humphreys Group continues to fulfill its commitment to clients to provide long-term planning, sophisticated investment management, and relationship-based wealth management that blends empathy with expertise. As part of Treehouse, Bourdo and the Humphreys team remains committed to in their mission to empower female investors and women experiencing life transitions like divorce, career change, and retirement.

The partnership with Treehouse will preserve and enhance valued client resources, such as Conversation Circles and ESG investment opportunities . It also guarantees that every team member has a place and a future within the new organization, as well as an additional office location to meet and serve clients in the metro-Bay Area.

Treehouse Wealth Advisors, led by female founder Julie Meissner, is known for its reimagined approach to financial advice and is guided by its mission to inspire clients and team members alike to reach their full potential. Treehouse believes in intentionally creating an enriching and supportive environment for communities. Through a dedication to innovation, an emphasis on an expansive mindset, and a relentless pursuit of knowledge, the Treehouse team works to ensure that they are giving bespoke financial advice and an accessible wealth management experience.

The principles of communication, collaboration, and client feedback will guide the transition. The Humphreys Group will retain its San Francisco office while gaining access to Treehouse Wealth Advisors' Walnut Creek location. The merged organization will operate under the Treehouse Wealth Advisors banner.

About The Humphreys Group

Founded in 1983, The Humphreys Group is a women-owned & operated wealth management firm, a Certified B Corporation, and a longtime champion of ESG investing. The Humphreys Group specializes in providing thoughtful financial planning and investment management services, based out of a San Francisco, CA, office. The firm's focus on Conversation Circles and ESG opportunities reflects its commitment to addressing the values and goals of its clients.

About Treehouse Wealth Advisors

Treehouse Wealth Advisors, a women-led firm based in Walnut Creek, CA, is dedicated to crafting tailored financial solutions for individuals and families who are innovators, impact makers, and legacy builders. Their long-term, relationship-driven approach has earned them the trust of multi-generational clients.

Contact:

Rachel Walters

PR Assistant

Beyond AUM

800-583-2315

[email protected]



SOURCE The Humphreys Group

