Foxx Development To Celebrate Milestone By Ringing Nasdaq Closing Bell On January 3, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CA, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foxx Development Holdings (“Foxx Development” or“Company”) (Nasdaq: FOXX), a leading provider of consumer and integrated Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions for retail and institutional clients, today announced that it will ring the Closing Bell on Friday, January 3, 2025. This milestone event celebrates the Company's successful transition to a publicly traded entity in September 2024 and highlights its continued momentum in expanding its business operations and presence.

The Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony, hosted at the iconic Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City, is a prestigious tradition celebrating corporate achievements and growth. Greg Foley, CEO of Foxx Development, will lead the ceremony alongside members of the Company's leadership team, employees, valued customers, strategic partners, and other distinguished guests.

Greg Foley, CEO, stated,“Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell is a significant milestone for Foxx Development, representing the dedication and innovation of our team. It reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth, delivering value to shareholders, and providing cutting-edge IoT solutions to our customers. We are excited to celebrate this achievement and continue driving excellence in all we do.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Nasdaq website at , with live footage and event highlights starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Photos and videos of the event will also be available on Foxx Development's corporate website and social media channels shortly after the ceremony.

About Foxx Development Holdings Inc.

Foxx Development is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. With robust research and development capabilities and a strategic commitment to cultivating long-term partnerships with mobile network operators, distributors and suppliers around the world, it currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices throughout the United States, and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. For more information, please visit and .

Forward-Looking Statements

