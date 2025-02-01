Manulife Closes LTC Reinsurance Transaction With RGA

TSX/NYSE/PSE:

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -

Manulife announced today that it has closed1 the previously announced transaction to reinsure two blocks of legacy business, including a younger block of long-term care (LTC), with Reinsurance Group of America ("RGA").

"With this second milestone reinsurance transaction, we have now reinsured both mature and younger LTC blocks, further validating our prudent LTC reserves and assumptions," said Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori. "Additionally, this transaction reaffirms our commitment to unlocking shareholder value and further reshapes our portfolio to higher return and lower risk."

For more information on the transaction, please see the news release , slides and webcast from our November 20th, 2024, announcement.

