Kirby Mcinerney LLP Reminds Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Investors Of Class Action Filing And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Transocean Ltd. ("Transocean" or the"Company") (NYSE:RIG) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to the securities fraud class action lawsuit against the Company.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired Transocean Ltd. securities from October 31, 2023, through September 2, 2024 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until February 24, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) the Discovered Inspiration and the Development Driller III were considered non-strategic assets; and (2) the Company's recorded asset valuations were overstated.

