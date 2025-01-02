Justin Wohl Joins Aditude As Vice President Of Strategy, Focusing On Open Internet Software Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aditude, a leading provider of cutting-edge, enterprise adtech solutions for publishers, today announced the appointment of Justin Wohl as Vice President of Strategy. Wohl brings extensive experience in publisher monetization and a deep commitment to supporting the open internet's publishers, making him a valuable addition to the Aditude team.

Wohl joins Aditude after eight years as Chief Revenue Officer for independent publishers such as Salon.com and During his tenure, he successfully implemented programmatic advertising strategies that drove significant revenue growth and ensured the long-term viability of these established publications. His expertise in this area has been instrumental in reshaping business models, expanding newsrooms, and implementing ad tech with the publisher's core interest at the heart of his decision-making.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justin to Aditude,” said Jared Siegal, CEO of Aditude.“His proven track record of success in programmatic advertising and his passion for the open internet align perfectly with our mission to empower publishers with the technology they need to thrive. Justin's strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to develop innovative software solutions for the evolving digital landscape.”

Prior to his work with and Wohl worked at Federated Media, a pioneer in bringing premium advertising to high-quality, editorially driven online content. This experience provided him with a broad understanding of the digital advertising ecosystem and the challenges faced by independent content creators.

“Justin is uniquely suited to be a supply-side leader in the evolution of the online ad ecosystem. As the direct deal goes programmatic and premium publishers need better access to sophisticated ad code automation and data-driven decisioning software, Wohl is one of the best operators (and personalities!) available to share the state of the art with the industry and ensure that publishers will thrive in an increasingly complex world,” says John Shankman, Chief Strategy Officer of Aditude.

Wohl's arrival at Aditude marks another strong step in the company's ongoing commitment to supporting publishers with leading products that enable modern and efficient business models for publishers. He will be working to develop and implement strategies that enhance monetization opportunities and improve the bottom line for Aditude's clients.

“Joining Aditude allows us to tackle the structural inefficiencies in digital advertising head-on from the supply-side. In my work, I will improve margins for both buyers and media owners, driving more net revenue to publishers to fuel their growth,” said Wohl. "Independent publishers are crucial to a healthy online landscape. Through innovative SaaS offerings and strategic partnerships, Aditude will empower their success. By enhancing the value of direct supply paths, streamlining buyer access to key audiences, and providing the tools to configure and control ad tech, Aditude will equip publishers with the capabilities to drive the monetization they need to succeed.”

Wohl will be attending CES in Las Vegas this January and welcomes the opportunity to connect with industry professionals and discuss Aditude's solutions - so long as he's not on a roll on a craps table.

