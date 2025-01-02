Cancer And Blood Specialists Of Arizona And American Oncology Network Welcome Dr. Ronak Rakesh Shah

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board-certified medical oncologist Ronak Rakesh Shah, DO, joins the physician team

CASA GRANDE, Ariz., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community oncology practice Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona (CBSA), a partner practice of American Oncology (AON) (OTCQX: AONC), is pleased to welcome Board-certified medical oncologist Ronak Rakesh Shah, DO, to its physician care team. Dr. Shah is now accepting patients at the Casa Grande clinic.

Dr. Shah is a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist. He earned his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed his residency at McLaren Macomb Hospital, and completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Larkin Community Hospital, an affiliate of Nova Southeastern University in Hialeah, Florida.

“I am excited to join the physician team at Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona,” said Dr. Shah.“CBSA is known for providing innovative and exceptional patient-centered care – the kind that I pride myself on delivering – and I can't wait to collaborate with the like-minded team.”

The Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona team now includes two medical oncologists, a radiation oncologist, a general surgeon, and three advanced practice providers across two Arizona locations . The practice is committed to providing the community with innovative cancer care that is delivered holistically based on research and evidence-based medicine. CBSA cancer patients have access to a diverse range of services for diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship, and patient support that are close to home, eliminating the need to travel long distances to receive care.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Shah to Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona,” said Carlos E. Arce-Lara, MD , medical oncologist and hematologist at CBSA.“He is extraordinarily knowledgeable and committed to delivering top-notch patient-first care, which will further enhance our ability to offer an exceptional patient experience here in Arizona. We are thrilled to have him join our Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona team.”

“On behalf of AON, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Shah to Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona, and the network,” said Stephen“Fred” Divers, MD , AON's chief medical officer.“Dr. Shah's background is impressive, and I am confident that our patients – and our team – will benefit immensely from his expertise and commitment to providing quality, patient-centered care in a community-based setting.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com . For more information about Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona visit .

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (OTCQX: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Cancer and Blood Specialists of Arizona

We are experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and clinical support staff who work collaboratively with our administrative support care team to provide compassionate, patient-centered care. With more than 40 years of collective experience in Casa Grande and Flagstaff areas, our physicians have a history of delivering the highest quality oncologic and hematologic care treatment that is based on cutting-edge research and experience. We work together as a team providing care with empathy, respect, and consideration of what is best for the whole person throughout their cancer fight. As each cancer journey is unique, we deliver the most advanced and innovative treatments tailored to every patient for the best possible outcome and experience. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Karen Riley Sawyer American Oncology Network ...