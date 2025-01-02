(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Calamos S&P 500®

Structured Alt Protection ETFTM -- January (CPSY) has announced an upside cap rate of 7.57% over its one-year outcome period following its launch on January 2, 2025.

The Calamos Russell 2000® Structured Alt Protection ETFTM – January (CPRY) has announced an upside cap rate of 9.59% over its one-year outcome period following its launch on January 2, 2025. The Calamos Structured Protection ETFTM suite combines Calamos' decades-long alternatives, risk management and options investing expertise with the liquid, cost-effective and tax-efficient ETF structure. METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments LLC ("Calamos"), a leading alternatives manager, today announced the launch of two ETFs: Calamos S&P 500®

Structured Alt Protection ETFTM -- January (CPSY), and the Calamos Russell 2000® Structured Alt Protection ETFTM – January (CPRY)

each providing 100% downside-protected exposure to their respective indexes with attractive upside cap rates over a one-year outcome period, before fees and expenses. Calamos' Structured Protection ETFTM series is the most comprehensive of its kind, offering financial advisors and investors entry points each month to capital-protected growth strategies to the leading US equity benchmarks over one-year outcome periods.

Calamos S&P 500®

Structured Alt Protection ETFTM -- January (CPSY) Cap Rate 7.57

% Outcome Period 1 Year: 1/2/2025 to 12/31/2025 Reference Asset Price return of the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY), based on the S&P 500®

Index Structured Protection 100% downside protection if held through the one-year outcome period Annual Expense Ratio 0.69

% Portfolio Management Co-CIO Eli

Pars and the Alternatives Team Benchmarks S&P 500 ®

Index, Price Return MerQube Capital Protected US Large Cap Index – January Tax Application Gains in an ETF grow tax-deferred and will be taxed at long- term capital gain rates if held longer than one year

Calamos Russell 2000® Structured Alt Protection ETFTM – January (CPRY) Cap Rate 9.59

% Outcome Period 1 Year: 1/2/2025 to 12/31/2025 Reference Asset Price return of the iShares Russell 2000®

ETF (IWM), based on the Russell 2000 ® Index Structured Protection 100% downside protection if held through the one-year outcome period Annual Expense Ratio 0.69

% Portfolio Management Co-CIO Eli

Pars and the Alternatives Team Benchmarks

Russell 2000 ® Index, Price Return MerQube Capital Protected US Small Cap Index – January Tax Application Gains in an ETF grow tax-deferred and will be taxed at long- term capital gain rates if held longer than one year

Structured Protection ETFsTM reset annually, offering investors a new upside cap with refreshed protection against negative returns of the benchmark over the subsequent 12-month period. If shares are held longer than one year, they can deliver significant tax alpha as potential gains will grow tax-deferred at long-term capital gains rates and can be held indefinitely.

Learn more about the full suite of Calamos Structured Protection ETFsTM .

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With over $40 billion in AUM, including more than $17 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of November 30, 2024, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds and separately managed portfolios. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds, foundations & endowments, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Calamos , on Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at .

The

information

in

each

fund's

prospectus

and

statement

of

additional

information)

is

not

complete and

may

be changed. We may not sell the securities of any fund until such fund's registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. Each fund's prospectus and statement of additional information is not an offer to sell such fund's securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy such fund's securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Before

investing,

carefully

consider

the

fund's

investment

objectives,

risks,

and

charges

and

expenses.

Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus

containing this and other information which can be obtained by calling 1-866-363-9219. Read it carefully before investing.

Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein Calamos is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries:

Calamos Advisors

LLC,

Calamos Wealth

Management

LLC,

Calamos

Investments

LLP,

and

Calamos Financial Services LLC.

An investment

in the Fund(s) is subject

to risks, and

you

could

lose money

on your investment in the

Fund(s). There can be no assurance that the Fund(s) will achieve its investment objective. Your investment in the Fund(s) is not a deposit in a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

or

any

other government agency. The risks associated with an investment in the Fund(s) can increase during times of significant market volatility. The Fund(s) also has specific principal risks, which are described below. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the Fund's prospectus.

Investing involves risks. Loss of principal is possible. The Fund(s) face numerous market trading risks, including authorized participation concentration risk, cap change risk, capital protection risk, capped upside risk, cash holdings risk, clearing member default risk, correlation risk, derivatives risk, equity securities risk, investment timing risk, large- capitalization

investing risk, liquidity risk,

market maker

risk,

market risk, non-diversification

risk, options

risk,

premium- discount risk, secondary market trading risk, sector risk, tax risk, trading issues risk, underlying ETF risk and valuation risk. For a detailed list of fund risks see the prospectus.

There are no assurances the Fund(s) will be successful in providing the sought-after protection. The outcomes that the Fund(s) seeks to provide may only be realized if you are holding shares on the first day of the outcome period and continue to hold them on the last day of the outcome period, approximately one year. There is no guarantee that the outcomes for an outcome period will be realized or that the Fund(s) will achieve its investment objective. If the outcome period has begun and the underlying

ETF has increased in value, any appreciation of the Fund(s) by virtue of increases in the underlying ETF since the commencement of the outcome period will not be protected by the sought-after protection, and an investor could experience losses until the underlying ETF returns to the original price at the commencement of the outcome period. Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap (the "Cap") that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the fund(s) for the outcome period, before fees and expenses. If the outcome period has begun and the Fund(s) have increased in value to a level near to the Cap, an investor purchasing at that price has little or no ability to achieve gains but remains vulnerable to downside risks. Additionally, the Cap may rise or fall from one outcome period to the next. The Cap, and the Fund(s) position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund(s). The Fund(s) website,

, provides important Fund information as well information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in the Fund(s) on a daily basis.

The Fund(s) are designed to provide point-to-point exposure to the price return of the reference asset via a basket of Flex Options. As a result,

the

ETFs are not expected to move directly in line with the reference asset during the interim period. Investors purchasing shares after an outcome period has begun may experience very different results than fund's investment objective. Initial outcome periods are approximately 1-year beginning on the fund's inception date. Following the initial outcome period, each subsequent outcome period will begin on the first day of the month the fund was incepted. After the conclusion of an outcome period, another will begin.

FLEX Options Risk – The Fund(s) will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Fund(s) could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than standard options. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Fund(s) may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The values of FLEX Options do not increase or decrease at the same rate as the reference asset and may vary due to factors other than the price of reference asset. Shares are bought and sold at market price, not net asset value (NAV),

and

are

not

individually

redeemable

from

the

fund.

NAV represents the value of each share's portion of the fund's underlying assets and cash at the end of the trading day. Market price returns reflect the midpoint of the bid/ask spread as of the close of trading on the exchange where fund shares are listed.

100%

capital protection

is

over

a

one-year period

before

fees

and

expenses.

All

caps

are pre-determined.

Cap Rate – Maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the Fund if held over the Outcome Period.

Cap Range – Cap ranges are based on the last 15 trading days prior to range announcement, based on market conditions during the sample period, and are

subject to change. The actual cap rate may be different based on market events.

Protection

Level

–

Amount

of

protection

the

Fund

is

designed

to

achieve

over

the

Days

Remaining.

Outcome

Period

– Number

of

days

in the Outcome Period.

Nasdaq®

and

Nasdaq-100

are

registered

trademarks

of

Nasdaq,

Inc.

(which

with

its

affiliates

is

referred

to

as

the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Calamos Advisors LLC. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the Fund(s).

The "S&P 500®" is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and has been licensed for use by Calamos Advisors LLC ("CAL"). S&P® and S&P 500® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). Calamos S&P 500 Structured Protection ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500.

Calamos

Financial

Services

LLC,

Distributor

©

2025 Calamos

Investments

LLC.

All

Rights

Reserved.

Calamos® and

Calamos

Investments®

are

registered trademarks of Calamos Investments

SOURCE Calamos Investments

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED