AIR INDIA BECOMES THE FIRST INDIAN AIRLINE TO INTRODUCE IN-FLIGHT WI-FI INTERNET ON DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 02 January 2025: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today announced it has rolled out Wi-Fi internet connectivity services on board domestic and international flights operated by Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9 and select Airbus A321neo aircraft.



This makes Air India the first to offer in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity on flights within India, enabling travellers – flying for leisure or business – to stay connected to the internet during their flights, and to enjoy browsing, accessing social media, catching up on work, or texting friends and family.



“Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever be one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.



Accessible on Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones with iOS or Android operating systems, the in-flight Wi-Fi will also allow guests to connect multiple devices simultaneously when above 10,000 feet*.



The deployment of Wi-Fi on domestic routes follows an ongoing pilot programme on international services operated by the Airbus A350, select Airbus A321 neo and Boeing B787-9 aircraft serving international destinations including New York, London, Paris and Singapore. As with the domestic offer, Wi-Fi is complimentary for an introductory period. Air India will progressively roll out the service on other aircraft in its fleet over time.



How travellers can access Wi-Fi on board Air India flights:

• Enable Wi-Fi and go to Wi-Fi settings

• Select the ‘Air India Wi-Fi’ network

• Once redirected to the Air India portal on the default browser of the device, enter the required details such as PNR and last name

• Access complimentary internet service





