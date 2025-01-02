Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024

(MENAFN- Total Communications)

Dubai sets all-time record in 2024



Market soars to new peak, with 180,900 transactions

worth AED 522.1 billion





Dubai, UAE, 2nd January, 2025. A record-breaking year for Dubai’s real estate market, with new milestones being set throughout 2024, culminated in an all-time peak of 180,900 transactions worth AED 522.1 billion.



A market report issued today by fäm Properties underlines how 2024 became an historic year,

with big leaps of 36% and 27% respectively on the previous high of 133,100 sales worth AED411.1 billion in 2023.



In the primary market, first sales from developers climbed by 30% year on year to AED334.1 billion, highlighting strong demand for new developments and off-plan properties.



The transaction volume surged by 51% to 119,800 in 2024, reflecting a substantial increase in buyer confidence and developer activity. There was also a steady appreciation in the average price per sq ft, which was up 10% to AED 1,600.



Demand was fuelled by new project launches and favourable payment plans, as the segment attracted foreign investors, supported by residency incentives and visa reforms.



Healthy demand in the secondary market was highlighted by a 21% increase in re-sales to AED 188.1 billion. Transaction volume was also up by 14% to 61,100, demonstrating sustained activity. The average price per sq ft increased by 12% year-on-year to AED 1,300.



The 2024 re-sale figures reflected buyers shifting to ready properties for immediate occupancy, and high rental yields attracting investors, while infrastructure improvements enhanced property desirability.

“This was a remarkable year for Dubai real estate, with transaction volumes growing despite global economic uncertainties, indicating resilient demand and an expanding buyer base,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.”



“Sales values broke historical records, and with strong rental demand, and luxury resilience, the market continues to attract global investors, reinforcing its status as a top real estate destination.”



A year which had earlier set numerous monthly and quarterly records brought annual growth across each of property sectors, headed by a 42% year-on-year increase in the volume of apartment sales, with 141,168 transactions totalling AED 260.6 billion.



Villa sales were up by 21.1% from 2023 to 30,938 units worth AED 164.1 billion, commercial property transactions increased by 10.1% in volume to 4,304 units at AED 9.7 billion, while 4,352 plots sold for AED 86.5 billion, a rise of 2.6%.



In the primary market, Al Barsha South 4 was the top performing area in terms of overall volume, with 12,878 first sales from developer, reflecting its popularity among investors and end-users.



Business Bay led the way in overall sales value, with 6,888 transactions worth AED 21.1 billion. Meanwhile, emerging areas like Madinat Al Mataar and Wadi Al Safa 5 gained traction, indicating growing demand for suburban living and integrated communities.



Top 10 Performing areas – Primary market



Al Barsha South 4 12,878 transactions worth AED 13.5 billion

Business Bay 6,888 AED21.1 billion

Wadi Al Safa 5 6,602 AED13.6 billon

Madinat Al Mataar 6,254 AED17.0 billion

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed

Bin Rashid 5,246 AED13.4 billion

Madinat Hind 4 5,152 AED8.4 billion

Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah 4,818 AED12.7 billion

Al Merkadh 4,474 AED6.2 billion

Jabal Ali 1 4,335 AED6.7 billion

Bukadra 4,215 AED9.9 billion

Business Bay maintained its dominance in re-sale transactions, recording 5,142 deals during the year, while Dubai Marina led in overall value, with 4,924 transactions worth AED15.2 billion, emphasizing its status as a premium, waterfront destination.



Top 10 Performing areas – Secondary market

Business Bay 5,142 transactions worth AED9.8 billion

Dubai Marina 4,924 AED15.2 billion

Al Barsha South Fourth 4,635 AED7.0 billion

Al Thanyah Fifth 3,305 AED8.1 billion

Al Merkadh 3,155 AED8.3 billion

Downtown Dubai 3,122 AED12.7 billion

Jabal Ali First 2,364 AED5.0 billion

Al Warsan First 2,126 AED1.2 billion

Wadi Al Safa 5 2,125 AED5.9 billion

Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed

Bin Rashid 2,106 AED9.8 billion









