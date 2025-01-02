Leddartech Showcases Leddarvision Surround-View ADAS AI Platform Technology At CES 2025 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LeddarTech will be located at booth 6752 in the LVCC West Hall from January 7 to 10 at CES 2025, Las Vegas

QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech® Holdings Inc. (“LeddarTech”) (Nasdaq: LDTC ), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-driven low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision TM, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, announces it will showcase its powerful LeddarVision Surround-View (LVS-2 + ) at CES 2025 . LVS-2+ is a comprehensive surround-view ADAS L2/L2+ highway/city software stack that addresses the challenges automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers face in enhancing driver assistance systems (ADAS) to meet rigorous safety standards and evolving consumer expectations.

Introducing LeddarVision Surround-View (LVS-2 + )

LVS-2+ is a comprehensive solution that tackles the limitations of traditional ADAS. By providing 5V5R sensor fusion, this technology expands vehicle sensing capabilities, enabling a complete, full-surround view of the vehicle's environment. It equips OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with the ability to enhance ADAS features that can deliver increased reliability, greater accuracy and improved detection of vehicles and vulnerable road users (VRUs) in complex driving situations.

Addressing Automotive Safety

The result is a safer, smarter driving experience. LeddarVision Surround-View 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 advanced fusion and perception stack delivers:



Enhanced Vehicle Detection: Reliable detection of vehicles and VRUs, even in occluded scenarios.

Early-Warning System: Ability to“see through” vehicles for cut-in and cut-out alerts, enhancing driver safety. Extended Coverage: Uninterrupted front/back range detection, even in challenging conditions such as lane changes and limited visibility.



LVS-2+ supports a wide range of ADAS features (AEB, FCW, LDW, LKA, BSD, RCW) and autonomous driving capabilities (ACC, TJA, LCC, HWA, advanced lane-change maneuvers).

The operational design domain (ODD) supports speeds of up to 160 km/h, a 200 m range and reliable performance on urban and rural roads in varied weather and road conditions.

Hardware Platform



Sensor configuration: 5V5R

Front camera: 8 Mpx 120° FoV

Surround cameras: 4 x 2-3 Mpx 195° FoV

Radars: 4 x corner SRR, 1 x MRR SOC: TI TDA4VH-Q1 processor (32 TOPS)



LeddarTech's Immersive Demonstrations at CES 2025

LeddarTech will engage visitors with interactive demonstrations to highlight the real-world impact of LeddarVision Surround-View:



Interactive LeddarVision Dashboard: Experience system performance across diverse climates and road conditions.

360° Virtual Reality Experience: Step inside the virtual Leddar N avigator for a fully immersive, hands-on demo. Live On-Road Demonstrations: Book a ride and see LeddarVision in action on real streets, showcasing its ability to manage complex driving environments.



Exclusive Demonstrations with Partners: Texas Instruments and Arm

LeddarTech's collaboration with Texas Instruments and Arm brings added value to its groundbreaking technology:



Texas Instruments will demonstrate LeddarVision Surround (LVS-2+) utilizing the TDA4VH-Q1 processor, highlighting its sensor fusion capabilities and edge AI performance. Arm t echnology powers LeddarVision Surround on AWS G5g, enhancing the system's flexibility and scalability while complying with SOAFEE standards for OEMs and Tier 1s.

“We're excited to showcase our advancements in AI-driven sensor fusion and perception software at CES 2025,” said Frantz Saintellemy, President and CEO of LeddarTech.“Our LeddarVision platform represents a transformative step forward in automotive safety, making vehicles safer, smarter and more efficient. We're eager to engage with industry leaders to demonstrate how LeddarTech continues to deliver cutting-edge ADAS and AD solutions for the future of transportation.”

Schedule a Meeting and Book a Live LeddarNavigator Demonstration

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 170 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

LeddarTech might, in the scope of collaborations, partnerships and projects, from time to time, collect with test vehicles personal information, i.e., information that directly or indirectly identifies members of the public. Collected personal information may be processed, used, stored and communicated by LeddarTech within the scope of developing and training our software and products. For further information about the processing activities, which include the collection, use, storage and communication of personal information, as well as the associated personal information protection rights and how to exercise them, please consult LeddarTech's Privacy Policy .

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at and on LinkedIn , Twitter (X) , Facebook and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

